De Boer gone, Bilic next on the EPL hit list

Crystal Palace have parted ways with Dutchman Frank De Boer, after only four games in charge and 73 days in the top job.

De Boer was never given a chance, and it looks grim for the Eagles.

Sky Sports are reporting that former England manager Roy Hodgson is taking over the top job, and he has a big mountain to climb to regain the respect of the footballing community.

But Palace aren’t the only team in strife. Another team making waves a few years ago, while battling for a Europa League spot, West Ham, could be saying goodbye to manager Slaven Bilic.

I don’t remember the last time we saw a Premier League manager sacked this early in a season, and another one could potentially be on his way out too. We will have to wait and see how West Ham perform against Huddersfield.

If West Ham do sack Bilic from his post, this could be a financial and reputable disaster for the club.

They just said goodbye to the Boleyn Ground after their 112-year residency to move to the Olympic Stadium. And it will take a while to pay off their stay at their new home.

But losing Bilic early on could prove costly. Swansea are in the midst of internal fighting, and after the sacking of Frank De Boer I wouldn’t be surprised if there is internal fighting at the Eagles.

The Hammers need to be conservative, and keep faith with the Croatian manager. Injuries haven’t helped, and Andy Carroll and Winston Reid return to take on a rampant newly promoted Huddersfield Town at home.

Whatever goes down in the aftermath of that match, let’s hope West Ham can get out of this rut they are stuck in.