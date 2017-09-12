Minnesota Vikings vs New Orleans Saints: NFL live scores, blog

The New Orlean Saints travel to face the Minnesota Vikings to kick off Monday Night Football for 2017. Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the match, starting from Tuesday 9:10am AEST.
Most of the talk before this game will centre on the return of Adrian Peterson to Minnesota. With Mark Ingram and rookie Alvin Kamara competing for carries, Peterson’s chances to shine will be limited.
Unless his passion to prove a point to his old team takes over, I wouldn’t expect a big day from the future Hall of Famer.
The real story in this game is the battle between the Saints offense and the Vikings defense.
The Saints boast a high powered offense that can jump out to a lead fast. The aforementioned trio of running backs should complement a potent passing attack featuring wide receiver Michael Thomas and quarterback Drew Brees.
The Vikings on the other hand have a stingy defense. The core of young veterans Harrison Smith, Xavier Rhodes, Linval Joseph, and Everson Griffen are some of the best at their positions in the NFL and are helped by talent and depth across the unit. This Vikings defense could end up challenging Seattle for best in the NFC.
Minnesota’s weakness is its offensive line. If the Vikings have any chance they to need to do a better job to protect quarterback Sam Bradford, who played some good football in 2016 but took a beating behind a porous offensive front.
For the Saints it’s all about a defense that was second last in points allowed last year. The Saints made moves to address this issue in the off season and showed some promise in the preseason. Now it’s a matter of whether or not it carries into the regular season.
Prediction
Tough call but I’m going to say the Vikings ride rookie running back Dalvin Cook to victory, 27-24.
9:29am
Conan McGlone said | 9:29am | ! Report
Some nice rhythm passing from Bradford has them marching down the field – aided by a 15 yard personal foul penalty for a late hit on the receiver.
9:28am
Conan McGlone said | 9:28am | ! Report
As mentioned in the preview the big question in this game is the Minnesota offensive line. Sam Bradford spent too much time in the turf last year behind a substandard blocking unit.
9:27am
Conan McGlone said | 9:27am | ! Report
Sam Bradford has the look of a child in his dad’s jacket with his large shirt and shoulder pads but he’s been a warm welcome to Minnesota after they lost first round pick Teddy Bridgewater to a horrific injury just a year ago.
9:25am
Conan McGlone said | 9:25am | ! Report
Minnesota’s Jerrick McKinnon receives the kick and brings it out to the fifteen.
Sam Bradford and the offense enter the game for the first time tonight. Quick pass to Dalvin Cook for his first touch in the NFL gain of 4 yards.
9:22am
Conan McGlone said | 9:22am | ! Report
3rd and long for the Saints and Brees looks to Lewis in the corner of the endzone but it’s overthrown. Out comes the kicking team.
3-0 to the Saints after a drive that ate up almost 7 minutes of the first quarter.
9:19am
Conan McGlone said | 9:19am | ! Report
New Orleans into the redzone for the first time in the game. Connects to FB Kuhn for a big gain. Kuhn a former Packer is no stranger to the Vikings.
But a flag on the play brings the play back.
9:18am
Conan McGlone said | 9:18am | ! Report
First drive jitters from this talented Minnesota defence. Expect them to grow into the game a bit, but right now New Orleans are marching methodically towards the endzone. 1st and 10 with 5 minutes gone in the first quarter.
9:17am
Conan McGlone said | 9:17am | ! Report
11:44 on the clock. Ingram gets a screen for another 1st down. The offense is moving well.