Pagan: Giants have been treated with kid gloves for way too long

It’s time for tough love at GWS, says North Melbourne great Denis Pagan – a master of the concept.

The two-time Kangaroos premiership coach savaged the Giants after their qualifying final loss to Adelaide, saying their attitude smacked of arrogance.

He also praised Richmond after their qualifying final triumph, but warns their mentality will be crucial as they deal with only one game in three weeks.

Pagan’s Facebook commentary on the AFL is required reading and he has posted his first piece in nearly a year.

As always, he did not hold back.

“GWS appear arrogant to me – they haven’t fired a shot in AFL football, they argue constantly among themselves, with the opposition and frequently dispute the umpire’s decisions,” Pagan said.

“Sensitive new age coaching hasn’t worked with this team, time for some tough love coaching now, it is not a popularity contest, it is about respect and winning.

“I was amazed to see the coach (Leon Cameron) patting the players on the back after the game.”

Pagan also likes what Richmond showed last Friday night, with some qualifications.

“Richmond smashed Geelong because their pressure and bodywork was first class, they forced Geelong to over use the ball in close,” he said.

“Geelong (are) maybe too slow at the MCG.

“With the Richmond roar behind them they may become an irresistible force, I hope they haven’t celebrated too hard although Trent Cotchin spoke superbly post game.

“One game in three weeks is also going to have an effect, it is all between the ears now.”

Pagan also was unimpressed with Essendon, calling some of their efforts “feeble” in the elimination final loss to Sydney, while he said Port Adelaide were the better side and wasted opportunities in the agonising extra-time near miss against West Coast.

He added that whatever the tactics, the principles stay the same.

“The winning finals formula in my opinion is about Perfection through Simplicity, your philosophy/game plan should focus on your attack on the ball and the man with the ball, your team psyche should be to beat your opponent first,” Pagan said.

“If you are ferocious with your bodywork, tackling, spoiling and harassing it is a great start, how good were Richmond here.

“Emotional control and self discipline has a big say in proceedings also. GWS have issues here!”