The NRL has handed down a combined total of $50,000 in fines to Cronulla and Manly for the comments slamming match officials following finals losses last weekend.

Sharks coach Shane Flanagan received a $30,000 breach notice on Tuesday for comments made both in the post-match press conference and to the club’s website.

Meanwhile Sea Eagles coach Trent Barrett was given a $20,000 fine after the NRL said he had received a warning earlier this year.