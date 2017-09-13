Andrew Forrest reveals details of new rugby competition, ARU responds

The first concrete details of Andrew Forrest’s much-hyped Indo Pacific Rugby Championship have emerged, with the billionaire going public with his offer of the new competition to the ARU.
Forrest first mooted the creation of the competition following the ARU’s decision to axe the Western Force, but prior to today’s announcement, details surrounding the tournament have been scant.
The offer, outlined by a statement released by Forrest and his Minderoo Group this morning, includes a six-team competition to run after the Super Rugby season, as well as major sponsorship of the NRC starting immediately.
Under the proposal, players who line up in the new competition would be contracted to the IPRC, taking away a significant financial burden from the ARU and other governing bodies involved in the tournament. Australian players in the IPRC would be eligible to play for the Wallabies, and the offer also mentions incorporating “exciting innovations related to men’s and women’s sevens rugby.”
The teams involved in the competition are yet to be revealed, however a wide range of countries were listed as possible markets for the IPRC, including Australia, Singapore, Samoa, Fiji, South Korea, Japan, Hong Kong, China, Sri Lanka, and Malaysia.
“We have made significant progress this week,” Forrest said.
“We are now consulting with sovereign governments, international broadcasters, media organisations and other global businesses, with great interest in the Indo Pacific, as well as Australia’s leading coaches and players, both here and overseas.”
The statement released by Minderoo claimed Forrest’s offer would help “reinstate Australia as the world rugby leader and enhance the country’s opportunity to win the Rugby World Cup in Japan 2019”, as well as providing pathways for all involved in the competitions – players, coaches, referees and administrators – to develop their skills.
The ARU responded to Forrest’s offer, saying they were in “collaborative discussions” with the billionaire, but not revealing the progress of those talks.
“We do not wish to comment on the specifics of any proposed new competitions while these discussions are at a preliminary stage,” ARU chairman Cameron Clyne said.
“ARU remains committed to maintaining a strong rugby presence in Western Australia and will explore all options in this regard.”
Despite that, preparations for the competition are supposedly well underway, with pre-season scheduling having already commenced.
“This is for all Australians who love our diversity of sport and the game of rugby,” said Forrest.
“For all who may have thought that Australian rugby was either dying or would not include them. This competition, and our offer of IPRC – ARU collaboration with Super Rugby and the Wallabies, is for them.”
piru said | September 13th 2017 @ 12:06pm | ! Report
In before the negative nellies
This sounds promising to me
September 13th 2017 @ 12:12pm
Train Without A Station said | September 13th 2017 @ 12:12pm | ! Report
Doesn’t sound like anything to me.
There’s nothing we didn’t already know except a start date of August 2018 and potential Wallaby eligibility.
Asia, 6 teams, etc. We already knew all of that.
September 13th 2017 @ 12:29pm
Will Sinclair said | September 13th 2017 @ 12:29pm | ! Report
Sponsorship of the NRC is new… That’s big news for the ARU.
September 13th 2017 @ 12:30pm
piru said | September 13th 2017 @ 12:30pm | ! Report
We didn’t know anything, we had only assumption, rumour and innuendo, now we know.
Anyway, my glass is half full.
Front cover of the West mentioned that Clyne and the WA Sports Minister ended up sat next to each other at the test and had a ‘deep discussion’.
Apparently Murray was overheard to say “It may be raining but I didn’t come down in the last shower”
Hoho
September 13th 2017 @ 12:32pm
Train Without A Station said | September 13th 2017 @ 12:32pm | ! Report
Didn’t Forrest make public statements about all this stuff (6 teams, where they were going to be drawn from, etc)?
September 13th 2017 @ 12:31pm
not so super said | September 13th 2017 @ 12:31pm | ! Report
please explain why?
September 13th 2017 @ 12:32pm
piru said | September 13th 2017 @ 12:32pm | ! Report
no mate
September 13th 2017 @ 12:07pm
Die hard said | September 13th 2017 @ 12:07pm | ! Report
Any good news is welcome. It is just that I can’t see this benefiting any of the Force player group much. It would probably never develop past its origins and be limited to NRC level quality.
If I was a Wallabies contender I would be looking east.
September 13th 2017 @ 12:15pm
Paul D said | September 13th 2017 @ 12:15pm | ! Report
Sounds good. I guess some may label me as one of the “negative nellies”, but that was only so far as when the talk was all about a Rebel Competition to take down the ARU. Done in conjunction is the only way it would ever fly and it’s good to hear both sides will be working towards making it happen, inclusively.
September 13th 2017 @ 12:26pm
Train Without A Station said | September 13th 2017 @ 12:26pm | ! Report
My biggest concern based on how I hear it, is that it may take some players out of the NRC and therefore compete with it somewhat.
September 13th 2017 @ 12:18pm
Crazy Horse said | September 13th 2017 @ 12:18pm | ! Report
A lot of progress has been made in the short time since the EARU’s launched it’s attempt to destroy Rugby in WA. There have been expressions of interest from twenty countries received to date. IRPC people are overseas as we speak talking to them about the details.
Most of the Western Force squad was at the press conference including some big names being thrown around by the East coast teams. Of corse if the two competitions don’t clash there is no reason Force players couldn’t be lent to other teams for their season and return for the IRPC.
It’s up to the EARU whether they want to participate but the IRPC is going ahead with or without them. Of course it was DeClyne and Co who should have come up with an alternative for the Force as the SARU did for the two teams it cut. But they did nothing so WA is forced to do it’s own thing. So they are hardly in a position to complain about anything.
Cue the usual naysayers with nothing positive to say
September 13th 2017 @ 12:32pm
not so super said | September 13th 2017 @ 12:32pm | ! Report
you mean realists? good to see the starry eyed true believers with no idea got in eary
September 13th 2017 @ 12:19pm
Treetops said | September 13th 2017 @ 12:19pm | ! Report
Isn’t this gong to cannibalise the NRC now? Not what we need. cause the NRC is a better pathway for quality players, and a better spectacle for Aussie casual fans.
I’m so disappointed he didn’t take control of the NRC instead. Reading between the lines, it still sounds like a power struggle
September 13th 2017 @ 12:27pm
piru said | September 13th 2017 @ 12:27pm | ! Report
It says it includes major sponsorship of the NRC – I think there’s more to come
September 13th 2017 @ 12:28pm
Crazy Horse said | September 13th 2017 @ 12:28pm | ! Report
Quite possibly but given that the EARU are dismantling the infrastructure that supports the Perth Spirit, including sacking 15 support staff directly working with the Perth Spirit with effect the end of the current NRC season, it’s not a first order concern for WA. We will do whatever it takes to ensure Wa Rugby survives and thrives. If the Easters want to be a part of it great. If not they know what they can do.
September 13th 2017 @ 12:33pm
Train Without A Station said | September 13th 2017 @ 12:33pm | ! Report
No. Sacking the people that work for the Force who they were paying for.
September 13th 2017 @ 12:21pm
Crazy Horse said | September 13th 2017 @ 12:21pm | ! Report
There was a very big hint that strategies are being developed to lure those going overseas to play for money to come back and those contemplating the move to stay.
September 13th 2017 @ 12:33pm
not so super said | September 13th 2017 @ 12:33pm | ! Report
it is a great thing that you hold no position of authority or power in rugby
September 13th 2017 @ 12:33pm
Train Without A Station said | September 13th 2017 @ 12:33pm | ! Report
Unless it’s money it won’t be effective though…