Australian rugby bolstered as another Wallaby re-signs

The Wallabies have continued to strengthen their playing stocks ahead of the 2019 Rugby World Cup, with centre Tevita Kuridrani inking a two-year extension with the Brumbies that will keep him in Australian rugby until the end of the tournament in Japan.

While the 26-year-old has struggled for consistency in the gold jersey in the past, Kuridrani has been an important part of the side this year, adding some much-needed defensive starch to Michael Cheika’s team since being reinstated as a starter in the aftermath of the disastrous Bledisloe 1 performance.

After being named on the bench for that ill-fated match, Kuridrani came on at half-time and his entrance – and subsequent starting appearances – coincided with a dramatic lift in Australia’s form.

“When I moved to Australia from Fiji, it was my dream to just play one time for the Wallabies, so to now have done it 50 times is amazing,” Kuridrani said.

“Australia has been very good to me and my family, so while I had some offers to go overseas, I just didn’t want to leave.”

Kuridrani brought up his 50th cap for the Wallabies in their recent 23-all draw with the Springboks in Perth, and the new deal will almost certainly see him reach his 100th appearance for the Brumbies.

The barnstorming outside centre has earned 90 caps for the ACT franchise so far, so is likely to bring up his century during the 2018 season.

“I am looking forward to continuing my club career with the Brumbies and am happy that I will be able to play in front of the Brumbies fans again next season,” Kuridrani said.

“I have enjoyed my time at the Brumbies and I am excited to be part of a new era at the club. We have lots of exciting talent in the squad and we have a good mix of youth and experience.

“I get along well with my teammates and enjoy Canberra as a city. We have a special bond at the Brumbies and I am delighted I will be continuing to play my rugby in Canberra.”

Born in Fiji, 26-year-old Kuridrani made his first appearance for the Brumbies in 2012 before his international debut against the All Blacks the following year.

He was an important part of the Wallabies squad that finished as runners-up at the 2015 World Cup, starting at outside centre in Australia’s defeat to New Zealand in the final.