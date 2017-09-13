Can we talk about something other than the refs?

It’s Wednesday and I can already feel Friday coming on as a continuation of an already great finals series with two exciting match-ups.

First it’s the Broncos up against the wildcard Panthers, then a surging Eels up against a gutsy but undermanned Cowboys.

But the build up has been anything but electric – it’s been more like a wet blanket – because it’s Wednesday and I still have to hear and read about referees as well as Trent Barrett and Shane Flanagan. Are we serious?

The whingeing has been immense and truly mind-blowing considering we are in the midst of what is shaping up to be a fantastic finals series, with so many possible stories yet to come.

If Parramatta win the grand final, will Peter Sterling’s hair grow back? If the Panthers win it, how will Buzz Rothfield bag the five-year plan now?

If the Storm win, are they the greatest club side of all time, or are they behind the Raiders and Broncos of the 1990s and possibly the Roosters of the mid-1970s?

If the Cowboys pull off a miracle, what does that mean for the standing of Johnathan Thurston and Michael Morgan? If the Broncos win, does Wayne Bennett stick around, and if he retires, does that mean Darius Boyd does too?

And if the Roosters win it, what does that say about the ability of Trent Robinson? Is he a potential modern day great?

Flanagan and Barret’s temper tantrums have halted all momentum and taken away from any possible coverage of the two games this weekend. While the Roosters and Storm relax this weekend, the other four teams are ready to rip and tear at each to earn the right to a shot at a prelim final and a possible grand final.

This is the most exciting time of the year for these six clubs lucky enough to have earned the right to be in this position. I for one cannot wait for this weekend’s games, and I truly hope that the Eels and Cowboys game goes for about 110 minutes minimum just to give the Roosters another advantage.

Addressing all of this referee debate – and on a Wednesday, I might add – I think Flanagan and Barrett are kidding themselves. Not one of those calls were wrong and were at worst were 50/50.

For Gallen and Flanagan to claim that their behaviour has no impact on junior players is laughable. Have they not been watching the news? I have seen maybe four to five stories of physical abuse towards referees in the last two to three months resulting in lengthy and rightful bans. If these two don’t believe their behaviour has any influence, they do not belong in any position of leadership.

So to sum up: it’s Wednesday and I am sick of hearing about the refs and all the 50/50 calls, but I’m gearing up for another exciting weekend of footy.