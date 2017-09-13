Consensus at last: New FFA congress reportedly decided ahead of FIFA deadline

Embattled FFA chairman Steven Lowy is set to remain in his position following reports that consensus on a new congress was reached overnight.

Fairfax Media is reporting a new congress model was settled on last night, likely sparing Lowy and the rest of the FFA’s board the ignominy of being replaced by a FIFA normalising committee.

After being told by FIFA to reform their ten-member congress – which includes nine votes for each of the FFA’s state associations and one for all A-League clubs – to a more democratic model by November 30, it seems a new model comprising 15 voting members has been reached in time to prevent intervention by football’s global governing body.

According to Fairfax Media, nine of those votes will still be held by the states, while an extra three will be allocated to A-League clubs, bringing their total votes up to four. The remaining two votes will be split at one apiece between the Professional Footballer’s Association and women’s football.

While the new model is still some way from being officially introduced – there is yet to be any announcement from the FFA and any new congress will require FIFA approval prior to its introduction – it is a welcome change from the seemingly constant stumbling blocks of earlier this year.

A new consensus congress was reportedly close twice in August during talks that were overseen by a FIFA delegation, only for them to fall through twice amid allegations Lowy interfered in the process. That same delegation left Australian shores without an agreement in place and with FIFA’s axe looming over the FFA’s board.

That a consensus has reportedly been reached, while slightly surprising, is no doubt positive news for football fans and the FFA as the A-League season draws closer.

It is also the second bit of positive football news this week, after a significant pay rise for female footballers plying their trade in the A-League was announced on Monday.

That pay raise will see W-League players all paid a minimum retainer of at least $10,000 for the season, and the salary cap for each club doubled to $300,000 per season.