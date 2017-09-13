Golovkin vs Canelo gives the world a real fight

Now that the circus that was Floyd Mayweather vs Conor McGregor is over, and not the farce everybody thought it would be, the world can focus on what should be the most anticipated fight of the year: Gennady Golovkin v Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez.

GGG is placing his WBA (Super), IBF, WBC, IBO titles against Canelo’s ring and lineal titles in a winner-take-all war on September 16, at the same venue for Mayweather v McGregor – T-Mobile Arena.

Golovkin has an undefeated record of 37-0 (33 KOs), while Canelo’s record is 49-1-1 (35 KOs), meaning this is set to be an epic. Both men are also coming off decision wins and will be looking for the KO to claim the title of the world’s best middleweight.

This bout already sold out, well before the Mayweather vs McGregor did, as this will be a real fight in the ring, not just some hyped-up money fight by two loud-mouth athletes. These two are men of few words – although neither have a great grasp of English – so they let their fists do the talking.

Some are concerned that Golovkin has lost his knockout power, failing to finish Daniel Jacobs in his last fight, but he will be back bigger and better for Canelo.