Is it just halftime in the game of hammer the refs?

The rise of support for referees since the verbal hammering they copped from losing coaches on the weekend has been encouraging, but how long will it last?
Is a twist like that just a fresh angle created to help keep the story going, or is it a genuinely sympathetic notion?
I guess we’ll find out the next time there are enough contentious decisions in a game to spark debate – or outrage, depending on how you look at it – which may well be in this weekend’s semi-finals.
Referee-bashing bores me, but it seems to be the favourite sport among enough people from various groups including coaches, media, commentators and fans – all of whom keep it going.
I’m glad the NRL hit the Cronulla and Manly clubs with a combined total of $50,000 in fines following comments made by their respective coaches – Shane Flanagan and Trent Barrett – after their teams lost last weekend.
They should have hit them for $50,000 each and provided an even bigger disincentive to other coaches who might want to react similarly in the future.
Obviously, there are faults with both the refereeing and the Bunker system, and there needs to be a huge amount of time devoted to those subjects when the NRL conducts its end-of-season review.
It would be a good start if they resolved that next season they will go back to refereeing according to the rules rather than trying to ‘manage’ games.
So many basic things go virtually unpatrolled these days that the game often becomes a mess when that can so easily be avoided.
It would be great if we went even further back in time to when the referees were strict in their dealings with players and didn’t address them by their names and seem to want to be matey with them.
Familiarity really does breed contempt in this instance.
The players are the players and the refs are the bosses and a clear line is drawn. What was so wrong with that scenario that it had to change?
But while refs and video refs do make genuine errors, critics have got to stop conveniently labelling their decisions on virtual 50-50 calls as mistakes.
Coaches and players make plenty of mistakes too, as so many people have thankfully pointed out since last weekend.
Players don’t have to wait until the games to make them either – just look at the Rugby League Players’ Association awards announced last night.
Wests Tigers fullback James Tedesco, and not Melbourne’s Cameron Smith, was named player of the year.
Now, I’m a huge ‘Teddy’ fan, but was he even the fullback of the year, let alone best player overall? Do I hear Melbourne’s Billy Slater? Manly’s Tom Trbojevic? Roger Tuivasa-Sheck from the Warriors?
The RLPA team of the year read like this: James Tedesco (Tigers), Jordan Rapana (Raiders), Konrad Hurrell (Titans), Dane Gagai (Knights), David Nofoaluma (Tigers), Gareth Widdop (Dragons), Nathan Cleary (Panthers), Aaron Woods (Tigers), Cameron Smith (Storm), David Klemmer (Bulldogs), Jason Taumalolo (Cowboys), Wade Graham (Sharks), Sam Burgess (Rabbitohs).
Three Tigers players to one Storm player? The Tigers must be set to win the premiership. Oh, sorry, I forgot, they ran 14th.
Konrad Hurrell? David Nofoaluma? Good players, but in the team of the year based on form this season? Let’s get real.
Anyway, the fact is we all make mistakes.
League Videos See more »
What chance a drama-free two games of football this weekend? It’s unlikely, but let’s at least hope less people confuse difficult decisions with mistakes.
Penrith have got a puncher’s chance against the Broncos in Brisbane, but I can’t tip them. They don’t play for 80 minutes, so the home side will get enough opportunities to put on the necessary points and win.
North Queensland have had their win against the odds. Cronulla should have beaten them four times, but the Sharks can’t score points and their discipline was bad.
The Cowboys played in Sydney on Sunday and after going back home to Townsville they have to come back to Sydney for a Saturday game.
The only way Parramatta could put themselves at serious risk of losing would be if they went in with the wrong attitude, thinking they only had to turn up to win, like they did when they lost to Newcastle in Round 23.
September 13th 2017 @ 7:25am
Paul said | September 13th 2017 @ 7:25am | ! Report
Only 3 of the 13 are still playing in the finals series. Yeah, great team………
September 13th 2017 @ 7:26am
eagleJack said | September 13th 2017 @ 7:26am | ! Report
As you say there are faults with the refereeing and the Bunker and an intensive review must be done.
But according to Greenberg everything is perfect, refs are human after all, and Archer’s position isn’t even under scrutiny.
They can keep handing out fines all they like. Make them $100k each. But it won’t fix the root cause of the problem. And that is the referees in the NRL aren’t up to standard. And the system in place means there is zero accountability. Now I understand it’s a tough job. And bagging the refs makes it unlikely that others will join the ranks. I mean who would actually choose this as a career?
But perhaps they need to spend time over at the other code – rugby union – to get some tips. Now there’s a complicated sport where a single referee must watch multiple things all at once. He doesn’t have a mate out there like in the NRL to watch as a guy is being tackled. And then gets to his feet to play the ball. Not a lot of variables can arise in that situation. Yet the strip/loose carry is the most inconsistent rule in the game.
No the rugby referee has to watch a dozen things at all times on his own. But he communicates very well with his touch judges. It’s professional.
We have the best athletes/footballers in the world playing in the NRL. Rugby would kill for the talent on display week to week. But we do not have the best humans holding the whistles. That is very obvious for anyone who watches a number of different sports.
The system has to change and Archer has to go.
September 13th 2017 @ 7:36am
Dan said | September 13th 2017 @ 7:36am | ! Report
Spot on about the referees in Rugby and the proof is in the way hardly anyone carries on about refs after the match.
September 13th 2017 @ 8:10am
Gray-Hand said | September 13th 2017 @ 8:10am | ! Report
Referees in Rugby, particularly those below international level, are no better than League referees. There are tons of inconsistencies and errors made by rugby union referees in every game.
Union referees don’t catch the same level of abuse because:
1. The game simply requires more ‘interpretation’ of rules by a referee.
2. It isn’t part of the culture of the game.
September 13th 2017 @ 8:12am
The Barry said | September 13th 2017 @ 8:12am | ! Report
eJ – I don’t disagree with anything you’ve written.
If Barrett and Flanagan had come out with measured responses about the quality of decision making then good for them and I back them.
But both just blew up like spoiled brats. “Refs cost us the game” is the most overblown overused comment in the game.
Cronulla and Manly had plenty of chance to put their opposition away but were their own worst enemies.
Barrett has a fair point about the Walker try (not the other two) but it’s lost in his salty little refs fault whine.
Flanagan was a disgrace. Reading a list of decisions, some of which he just got absolutely stone cold wrong, while simultaneously ignoring the lucky calls his team got that led directly to two Cronulla tries. Beyond pathetic.
Meanwhile his two star players both f-ed up genuine field goal opportunities by being hogs. I think his team needs a bit of work in the accountability front, not a helping hand finding a scapegoat.
I’d be mortified if my seven year old behaved like Flanagan – he’d be in trouble like he’s never seen before.
September 13th 2017 @ 7:35am
eagleJack said | September 13th 2017 @ 7:35am | ! Report
As for the RLPA team of the year. Come on Greg, look at the format and then you’ll understand why particular players are picked.
They aren’t necessarily the best on the field that day. Simply the best players from the opposition. If the Storm have just played the Tigers, when the Storm get into the sheds after the game they select the 3 best Tigers players that day. I’d say close to every time Tedesco would get a vote. He is the guy who caused you plenty of angst. Similarly Woods would get plenty of votes too.
Now the Dally M judge on the sidelines is looking at the entire game. Voting for the best on the field that day. He’s more than likely going to have 3 Storm players getting the votes. As such we often get disparity between the Dally M and the RLPA award.
A standout player in a weak team may poll very well in the RLPA format. Perhaps not so well in the Dally M, as it’s tough to impress the judges if your team keeps losing.
September 13th 2017 @ 7:36am
Matthew Pearce said | September 13th 2017 @ 7:36am | ! Report
That team of the year is a joke. one player total from the entire top four. What have these people been watching?
September 13th 2017 @ 7:43am
Dan said | September 13th 2017 @ 7:43am | ! Report
Is there anyone else who can almost predict when the next penalty will be blown? Sharks struggling to get out of their own 20, 5th tackle, Leutele loses the ball cold and penalty awarded. Was there any doubt it would have been pulled up for a knock-on? My main beef with the referees is that it is quite apparent they sometimes try to manage the games rather then ref it.
September 13th 2017 @ 7:54am
Matthew Pearce said | September 13th 2017 @ 7:54am | ! Report
I think that’s the mandate now, “manage the game”. That’s what we really should be talking about, instead of “howlers!”
Plenty of aspects about the refereeing to get annoyed at, this is closer than most of what we’ve seen over the past few days.
September 13th 2017 @ 7:59am
Zedman said | September 13th 2017 @ 7:59am | ! Report
Actually this was one incident where the ref got it correct, the ball was knocked out by a Cowboy knee. Surely we don’t need another article about the refs in last weeks games, lets move on to what should be a couple of ripper games this week.