AFL Teams: Geelong Cats vs Sydney Swans, GWS Giants vs West Coast Eagles

The teams for the semi-finals between the Geelong Cats and Sydney Swans, and the GWS Giants and West Coast Eagles have been released.
Geelong Cats vs Sydney Swans
Second semi-final
7:50pm AEST Friday 15 September, MCG
Geelong Cats
IN: Daniel Menzel, Darcy Lang
OUT: Cameron Guthrie (Calf), Jordan Murdoch (Omitted)
B: Tom Stewart, Tom Lonergan, Zach Tuohy
HB: Andrew Mackie, Lachie Henderson, Zach Guthrie
C: Mitch Duncan, Joel Selwood, Mark Blicavs
HF: Sam Menegola, Harry Taylor, Brandan Parfitt
F: Daniel Menzel, Tom Hawkins, James Parsons
FOL: Zac Smith, Patrick Dangerfield, Scott Selwood
I/C: Jed Bews, Jake Kolodjashnij, Darcy Lang, Steven Motlop
EMG: Rhys Stanley, Jordan Murdoch, Jackson Thurlow
Sydney Swans
No Change
B: Nick Smith, Heath Grundy, Callum Mills
HB: Jarrad McVeigh, Dane Rampe, Zak Jones
C: Isaac Heeney, Josh P. Kennedy, Jake Lloyd
HF: Dean Towers, Lance Franklin, George Hewett
F: Kieren Jack, Callum Sinclair, Sam Reid
FOL: Sam Naismith, Dan Hannebery, Luke Parker
I/C: Harry Cunningham, Nic Newman, Tom Papley, Gary Rohan
EMG: Aliir Aliir, Daniel Robinson, Lewis Melican
GWS Giants vs West Coast Eagles
First semi-final
7:25pm AEST Saturday 16 September, Spotless Stadium
GWS Giants
IN: Tim Taranto, Steve Johnson
OUT: Jeremy Cameron (Hamstring), Shane Mumford (Foot)
B: Nick Haynes, Aidan Corr, Zac Williams
HB: Heath Shaw, Phil Davis, Lachie Whitfield
C: Nathan Wilson, Josh Kelly, Tom Scully
HF: Jacob Hopper, Jonathon Patton, Tim Taranto
F: Matt de Boer, Harrison Himmelberg, Toby Greene
FOL: Rory Lobb, Stephen Coniglio, Callan Ward
I/C: Adam Tomlinson, Dylan Shiel, Steve Johnson, Brett Deledio
EMG: Dawson Simpson, Harry Perryman, Sam J Reid
West Coast Eagles
IN: Sharrod Wellingham
OUT: Luke Partington (Omitted)
B: Tom Barrass, Eric Mackenzie, Brad Sheppard
HB: Elliot Yeo, Jeremy McGovern, Shannon Hurn
C: Lewis Jetta, Matt Priddis, Andrew Gaff
HF: Jack Redden, Jack Darling, Dom Sheed
F: Mark LeCras, Josh J. Kennedy, Jamie Cripps
FOL: Nathan Vardy, Sam Mitchell, Luke Shuey
I/C: Sharrod Wellingham, Liam Duggan, Drew Petrie, Mark Hutchings
EMG: Chris Masten, Luke Partington, Will Schofield
September 14th 2017 @ 7:01pm
Mattician6x6 said | September 14th 2017 @ 7:01pm | ! Report
Wellingham the obvious inclusion for wce, interested who we run with Kelly and shiel? Is it beyond duggan or sheed to play a negating role with Hutching taking the other.