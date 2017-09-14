 

AFL Teams: Geelong Cats vs Sydney Swans, GWS Giants vs West Coast Eagles

Josh Elliott Editor
 
 

By , Josh Elliott is a Roar Editor

Tagged:
 ,

1 Have your say

    The teams for the semi-finals between the Geelong Cats and Sydney Swans, and the GWS Giants and West Coast Eagles have been released.

    Geelong Cats vs Sydney Swans

    Second semi-final
    7:50pm AEST Friday 15 September, MCG

    Geelong Cats
    IN: Daniel Menzel, Darcy Lang
    OUT: Cameron Guthrie (Calf), Jordan Murdoch (Omitted)

    B: Tom Stewart, Tom Lonergan, Zach Tuohy
    HB: Andrew Mackie, Lachie Henderson, Zach Guthrie
    C: Mitch Duncan, Joel Selwood, Mark Blicavs
    HF: Sam Menegola, Harry Taylor, Brandan Parfitt
    F: Daniel Menzel, Tom Hawkins, James Parsons
    FOL: Zac Smith, Patrick Dangerfield, Scott Selwood
    I/C: Jed Bews, Jake Kolodjashnij, Darcy Lang, Steven Motlop
    EMG: Rhys Stanley, Jordan Murdoch, Jackson Thurlow

    Sydney Swans
    No Change

    B: Nick Smith, Heath Grundy, Callum Mills
    HB: Jarrad McVeigh, Dane Rampe, Zak Jones
    C: Isaac Heeney, Josh P. Kennedy, Jake Lloyd
    HF: Dean Towers, Lance Franklin, George Hewett
    F: Kieren Jack, Callum Sinclair, Sam Reid
    FOL: Sam Naismith, Dan Hannebery, Luke Parker
    I/C: Harry Cunningham, Nic Newman, Tom Papley, Gary Rohan
    EMG: Aliir Aliir, Daniel Robinson, Lewis Melican

    GWS Giants vs West Coast Eagles

    First semi-final
    7:25pm AEST Saturday 16 September, Spotless Stadium

    GWS Giants
    IN: Tim Taranto, Steve Johnson
    OUT: Jeremy Cameron (Hamstring), Shane Mumford (Foot)

    B: Nick Haynes, Aidan Corr, Zac Williams
    HB: Heath Shaw, Phil Davis, Lachie Whitfield
    C: Nathan Wilson, Josh Kelly, Tom Scully
    HF: Jacob Hopper, Jonathon Patton, Tim Taranto
    F: Matt de Boer, Harrison Himmelberg, Toby Greene
    FOL: Rory Lobb, Stephen Coniglio, Callan Ward
    I/C: Adam Tomlinson, Dylan Shiel, Steve Johnson, Brett Deledio
    EMG: Dawson Simpson, Harry Perryman, Sam J Reid

    West Coast Eagles
    IN: Sharrod Wellingham
    OUT: Luke Partington (Omitted)

    B: Tom Barrass, Eric Mackenzie, Brad Sheppard
    HB: Elliot Yeo, Jeremy McGovern, Shannon Hurn
    C: Lewis Jetta, Matt Priddis, Andrew Gaff
    HF: Jack Redden, Jack Darling, Dom Sheed
    F: Mark LeCras, Josh J. Kennedy, Jamie Cripps
    FOL: Nathan Vardy, Sam Mitchell, Luke Shuey
    I/C: Sharrod Wellingham, Liam Duggan, Drew Petrie, Mark Hutchings
    EMG: Chris Masten, Luke Partington, Will Schofield

    Josh Elliott
    Josh Elliott

    Josh Elliott may be The Roar's Weekend Editor, but at heart he's just a rusted-on North Melbourne tragic with a penchant for pun headlines - and also abnormal alliteration, assuredly; assuming achievability. He once finished third in a hot chilli pie eating contest. You can follow him on Twitter @JoshElliott_29 and listen to him on The Roar's AFL Podcast.

    Submissions close on WEDNESDAY for the second Club Roar Awards! Olympic Gold Medalist and all-round legend Steven Bradbury is our guest judge. We'll be giving away $10,000 to the winners, so get uploading those grassroots videos for your chance to win! To find out more check out Club Roar.