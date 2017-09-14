Behind the barriers: Five bets for the weekend

With a little freshen up we’re ready to launch into spring. My last five bets had a couple of nice results via Up ‘N’ Rolling and Rancho Montoya.

I’m looking to continue the momentum, so here are the five bets for the weekend.

Bet one: Each way – Randwick Race 1: Number 5, Oakfield Time

I think she’s a great bet each way at $5 – a nippy mare for the Terry Evans yard at Tuncurry who has run well in Highways before. She strikes a winnable one here. She resumed over the short course at Muswellbrook and led all the way, albeit with Floki getting flattened when about to burst through. Still, she won and this is a thin race, plus she finds Bowman.

Bet two: Win – Randwick Race 7: Number 2, Redzel

The $3.50 price all-in was very good because he looks a near good thing in my eyes. Just gets conditions to suit once again, and given he is hard-fit and will be the leader, I think he’s the one. You had to love his win in the Concorde a fortnight back under McEvoy. He was quite aggressive from the gates, led at a decent enough clip, and just gave nothing else a look in. I’m not sure he has the class or brilliance of some of these, but he’s up and running, fit and in form.

Bet Three: Each way – Flemington Race 2: Number 7, Toga Picta

I can’t believe he is $13. He’s a talented Godolphin colt who comes back to Melbourne after resuming at Randwick, where he did an excellent job to close off like he did despite not much luck in the straight behind Dracarys. He was trialled last week at Warwick Farm and looked very good to my eye behind Improvement. Looks ready. Rather have $13 than even money for Royal Symphony.

Bet four: Win – Flemington Race 4: Number 3, Redkirk Warrior

This is the best bet across Australia for the weekend – a high-class animal for the Hayes/Dabernig stable who showed his class in the autumn by defying 100 years of history and winning the Newmarket at this track and distance first up before okay efforts in Sydney. The Tatura trial was outstanding and the noise out of the stable is that this is their number one Everest horse.

Bet five: Each way – Doomben Race 2: Number 8, Real Sting

This is a thin race, but I’m keen to play. Real Sting is an O’Dea-trained gelding who has an awful racing pattern, but I think in terms of ability he has these covered. I loved his effort here over the mile two weeks ago when flashing home after being last all the way behind Rancho Montoya. Finally gets to this trip and should take some beating.