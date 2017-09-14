Brad Fittler is the obvious choice to coach the NSW Blues

Brad Fittler must be a slam dunk selection to be the next NSW Origin coach.
There won’t be any decision until Dr George Peponis, the president of the NSWRL returns from overseas, and then the decision will be a priority.
I’ll never forget the first time I saw Bard Fittler play as a schoolboy in a Penrith under age team.
He was dynamic as he toyed with his opposition with a smile and the exuberance of a teenager, but with the football maturity of a seasoned veteran.
He proved that very quickly, becoming the first to play for the Australian Schoolboys in 1989, and being selected the next season for NSW Origin and the Kangaroos.
He was, and still is, the youngest NSW Origin rep at 18 years and 114 days, and at the time was the youngest Kangaroo at 18 years and 247 days.
The latter record was firstly broken by Israel Folau at 18 years 194 days in 2007, and since by Sione Mata’utia at 18 years 129 days in 2014.
But where Fittler is such a perfect fit for the NSW coaching job was his brilliance and success as an Origin rep, and his longevity.
He’s played more Origins for NSW than any other player with 31, and captained the team more with 17.
And during that stellar career, NSW won six Origin series.
And the coach was none other than Phil Gould, and he must be included in the Fittler team as a consultant.
Fittler must not only be the sole coach, but the sole selector.
There’s nothing worse than the head coach being overruled by two other selectors, when it’s the coach who gets the chop if the team fails.
There’s another plus for Fittler as he’s shown in his television interviews.
He always asks short but to the point questions, and then does what very few interviewers do these days, he listens to the answers without interruption.
I have no doubt he’ll be exactly the same with his NSW squad, his directions will be short and concise, and all his squad will have no doubts whatsoever of what Fittler wants.
But a sole coach and sole selector can get lonely, and that’s where Phil Gould would fill the bill superbly.
He’s forgotten more about rugby league than most people will ever know and he’s a cool and calculating head under pressure, as he’s proved many times on television.
The two of them have enjoyed a great rapport before, and will be the same, despite the years in between.
So exciting times are ahead for NSW and when Fittler settles on his squad for the first Origin clash of 2018, it will be fascinating how he’ll slot in Nathan Cleary (now 19), Mitchell Moses (23 next Saturday), Michael Morgan (25), and Matt Moylan (26), the most switched on youngsters in the code, and the launching pad for an exciting new era.
Bring it on.
DLKN said | September 14th 2017 @ 6:23am | ! Report
Fittler, once referred to by a police officer as the ‘drunkest human ever’, might struggle to fit Michael Morgan in his squad.
Because Morgan has already played several matches for Queensland.
September 14th 2017 @ 6:34am
Christo the Daddyo said | September 14th 2017 @ 6:34am | ! Report
So David writes an article that Fittler should be a “slam dunk” choice as coach, but produces zero examples of Fittler’s coaching examples in evidence.
And then bizarrely starts talking about Gould! No actual title for Gould of course, or specific role description. He just seems to be thrown in because Fittler might get “lonely”.
September 14th 2017 @ 6:36am
The Barry said | September 14th 2017 @ 6:36am | ! Report
Fittler is far from an obvious choice.
Great player for sure. But he’s had one short unsuccessful stint as a coach.
He’s not particularly insightful about the game as a commentator – his most interesting contributions tend to be about how long they’ve cut the grass.
He’s borderline inarticulate, so even if he has great ideas he struggles to get them across. His party boy reputation is the last thing NSW needs right now.
Surely this year, where NSW were outplayed, outsmarted and outcoached show that NSW need an experienced coach? The theory that they just need someone to fill them full of p1ss for two days and then show them where to get on the bus is a myth.