Dockers re-sign Ballantyne for 2018

Hayden Ballantyne’s AFL career will extend into a 10th year after the Fremantle goalsneak earned a one-year contract extension.

Ballantyne’s future was in doubt after a serious hamstring tear in the pre-season, and another hamstring injury in his WAFL return, saw him miss the first 13 rounds of the AFL season.

The 30-year-old kicked a modest 11 goals in his 10 AFL appearances for the year but it was enough for him to be re-signed for 2018.

Veteran Zac Dawson and Garrick Ibbotson have already announced their AFL retirements, while the future of Danyle Pearce is also up in the air despite having a year to run on his contract.

Forward Matt Taberner is a strong chance to earn a new one-year deal after producing some strong performances in the tail-end of the season.

Ballantyne said he was excited to play on next year.

“I was flat when the season ended to be honest, as I was just starting to get a kick towards the end,” Ballantyne said.

“I only played 10 games but next year I’ll be pushing for a good pre-season and, hopefully, a big season in 2018.

“It’s only early in the off-season so I haven’t set any goals for 2018 but I definitely will focus on having a big pre-season, staying fit and looking to play every game.”