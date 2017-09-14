Toiling without Moylan: Panthers skipper to miss semi final

Embattled Penrith skipper Matt Moylan will be a notable absentee from Friday’s NRL semi-final against Brisbane as he continues to undergo counselling.

Panthers coach Anthony Griffin confirmed Moylan will remain at home to address personal issues instead of joining the team at Suncorp Stadium.

Despite being at Allianz Stadium for last week’s elimination final win over Manly, it is believed the Penrith star has been advised by doctors to give Brisbane a miss.

After renewed speculation over Moylan’s long-term future at the club, Griffin on Thursday insisted he would be in Panthers colours next year.

“I can’t see why not,” Griffin said after his team’s captain’s run in front of fans.

Moylan has been linked with Cronulla, Wests Tigers and Manly after claims of a falling out with the second-year Panthers coach.

However, Griffin is adamant that is not the case.

“I’ve said all along I’ve never had an issue with Matt. (Phil Gould) addressed you guys a couple of weeks ago. He’s on some counselling leave,” Griffin said.

“Now everyone’s entitled to their opinion there and I understand everyone’s got a different one, but that’s the way it is at the moment with Matt and the club.”

Griffin said Moylan is feeling “OK” and that the club remains in constant contact with him as he battles what the club describes as personal issues.

“I think he feels OK. I mean, we communicate with him and that’s something that is about caring for him,” he said.

“Even though sometimes people don’t understand that, sometimes caring for people isn’t always telling them what they want to hear.

“And at the moment, Matt’s on some leave to do some counselling and the club’s supporting him with that.

“We’ve stayed there for him.”

Griffin’s comments come after general manager Gould said Dylan Edwards’ recovery from a knee injury was a lesson to teammates about rehabilitation.

Part of Moylan’s issues stem from a hamstring problem that derailed the back half of his campaign.

Edwards was expected to miss up to four weeks but returned after just one.

“He was extraordinary the way he rehabbed himself and treated his injury. It was a lesson and inspiration for other players in the club,” Gould said in his Six Tackles with Gus podcast.

“That boy deserves whatever success he gets.”