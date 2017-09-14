Yankee Rose looking set for the stable

Dual Group 1-winning mare Yankee Rose is heading towards retirement and a place in the stables after another injury setback ruled her out of the Spring Carnival and into likely retirement.

The four-year-old pulled up lame after a gallop on Tuesday, bringing into question the durability and future of the winning mare.

Yankee Rose has had foot troubles in the past, typically on her left front heel when she was a filly, however, the latest issue has come with her off-fore heel, or the front right foot.

Originally slated for the Makybe Diva Stakes on Saturday, trainer David Vandyke has pulled acceptance and called upon the owners to make a call on the mare’s future.

The decision has been made to sell with a likely transition to the breeding grounds the most likely path for the four-time race winner.

“I wasn’t happy with her this morning,” said Vandyke on Tuesday.

“She hasn’t pulled up well after her gallop on Tuesday and I didn’t see any sense in accepting for Saturday when I knew I couldn’t work her tomorrow morning.

“The owners have had a meeting and they voted to sell her.

“I think that would be the wise move (future owners using her for breeding rather than racing) considering her value and her situation.”

She’s only run once in the last 10 months, dating back to Novemeber of last year, pulling up for a disappointing ninth place run in a field of 11 at the Group 1 Memsie Stakes less than two weeks ago.

Despite that, Yankee Rose had a promising career despite early injury troubles, picking up two unlikely Group 1 victories despite being bought at the yearling for just $10,000 by the Darby Syndication.

She would go on to not only repay herself, but rake in a touch over $2 million prizemoney.

Her first major success came in the Inglis Sires, taking out her maiden Group 1 as a two-year-old by two-and-a-half lengths at Randwick.

Her second came at a distance jump, moving from 1,400 to 2,000 metres at the Spring Champion Stakes around this time last year, sneaking past Swear and Prized Icon by half a length at the post.

Vandyke said that it was always going to be an issue with injury but is pleased he’s been able to take her this far in such a short career.

“She’s always had issues,” he said.

“I think we’ve done well to get what we’ve got out of her.

“It’s disappointing that we’ve reached this point but at the same time she’s been a wonderful mare and it’s been fantastic to train her.

“It’s been a great journey and I feel so important to have trained her.”

Yankee Rose picked up four wins and two places from 10 starts.