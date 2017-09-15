2017 Davis Cup: Belgium vs Australia preview

The US Open may have only just concluded, but Australia’s best tennis players will be in action once again this weekend as they fight for a berth in November’s Davis Cup final.

Only Belgium stand in the way of Australia reaching their first Davis Cup final since 2003, which they would host at home regardless of the result of the other semi-final, to be contested between France and Serbia.

The Aussies have reached the semi-final stage for the second time in three years, following earlier wins over the Czech Republic and United States in Melbourne and Brisbane on grass and hard courts, respectively.

Once again they will be marshaled by Nick Kyrgios, for whom injury ruined his 2017 Grand Slam season, as well as Jordan Thompson and John Millman, and doubles specialist John Peers.

Kyrgios may have endured a horrid year at the majors, but he has played well for his country on the Davis Cup stage this year, not dropping a set in any of the three singles rubbers he has played.

This includes straight-sets wins over American heavyweights John Isner and Sam Querrey in the quarter-finals in Brisbane back in April.

Again, captain Lleyton Hewitt will need him to stand up in the continued absence of Bernard Tomic, who has fallen further into tennis oblivion this year with continued poor results and his ranking deteriorating as a result.

In what has come as a massive surprise, Thanasi Kokkinakis has been omitted due to a recent lack of match play; he has been replaced by Millman, who reached the third round of the US Open after defeating countryman Kyrgios in the first round.

The Aussies will have their work cut out against a Belgium side led by David Goffin, who reached the quarter-finals at the Australian Open earlier this year but then suffered a horrific ankle injury at the French Open which forced him to miss Wimbledon.

He also reached the fourth round at Flushing Meadows, where he was stopped in his tracks by unheralded Russian Andrey Rublev.

Also in the Belgium side is Steve Darcis, who many may remember as being the man who stunned Rafael Nadal in the first round of Wimbledon in 2013, as well as Ruben Bemelmans and Arthur de Greef.

To get this far, the Belgians had to defeat Germany on the road, as well as Italy at home. They are aiming to reach the final for the second time in three years, when they lost to a Great Britain side led by Andy Murray.

While the head-to-head between Belgium and Australia is two wins apiece, the Belgians have won the last two ties, in Liege over ten years ago as well as in Cairns back in 2010.

The Australians will also want to reverse a poor record on clay, having not won a World Group tie on clay since 2006 and having also lost their most recent tie on the surface when it lost to France in the first round in 2014.

However, it did force its way back into the World Group by defeating Poland on the surface, traditionally the weakest among Australian male players in recent years, in 2013.

Australian number one Nick Kyrgios can also boast a win over Roger Federer on the surface, at the Madrid Masters in 2015.

Let’s now get to the order of play for the weekend.

John Millman will kick off proceedings tonight (AEST) against David Goffin, followed by Kyrgios up against Steve Darcis.

John Peers and Jordan Thompson will then pair up for Saturday night’s (AEST) doubles tie against Ruben Bemelmens and Arthur De Greef, while Sunday night’s reverse singles will see Kyrgios and Millman face Goffin and Darcis respectively.

If the tie going into Sunday night’s reverse singles is 2-1 in Australia’s favour, then Kyrgios will be playing to give Australia the win, otherwise, the fifth rubber between Millman and Darcis will decide the tie.

As per the Grand Slam tournaments, the best-of-five format will be employed for all matches, and, under new rules approved in September 2015, a tiebreak will be used if the score in the fifth and final set of any live match goes to 6-all (as per at the US Open).

If the tie is won in either the third or fourth rubbers, then any remaining matches will be rendered as exhibition matches and will therefore employ the best-of-three format, or the final match may not be played depending on the state of affairs.

This is unlike in the Fed Cup, in which ties take place across two days rather than three, and the second of the reverse singles rubbers is not contested if the score by that point is 3-0. However, the doubles is still contested as an exhibition match.

If Australia can cause an upset against the Belgians on the road, then they will host the Davis Cup final against either France or Serbia on the weekend of 24-26 November, very likely to be played at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne.

Belgium versus Australia

September 15-17

Palais 12, Brussels, Belgium

Head to head (all Davis Cup ties): Tied, 2-all

Last meeting: Belgium 3-2, 2010 World Group play-off, Cairns, Australia.

First round

Australia 4-1 Czech Republic

Belgium 4-1 Germany

Quarter-finals

Australia 3-2 United States

Belgium 3-2 Italy

Schedule

Friday, September 15 – Singles

Play starts at 10:00pm, telecast is on 7TWO

David Goffin (BEL) versus John Millman (AUS)

Steve Darcis (BEL) versus Nick Kyrgios (AUS)

Saturday, September 16 – Doubles

Play starts at 11:00pm, telecast is on 7TWO

Ruben Bemelmans/Arthur de Greef (BEL) versus Jordan Thompson/John Peers (AUS)

Sunday, September 17 – Reverse singles

Play starts at 10:00pm, telecast is on 7TWO

David Goffin (BEL) versus Nick Kyrgios (AUS)

Steve Darcis (BEL) versus John Millman (AUS)

The schedule is subject to change without notice. All times are AEST.

Prediction

Belgium 3-2.