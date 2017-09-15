Shaw draws inspiration from Swans’ effort

Veteran Greater Western Sydney back Heath Shaw has drawn hope from his own experiences and those of the Giants’ cross town rivals as they seek to revive their stalled AFL campaign.

GWS go into Saturday’s home semi-final against West Coast off the back of crushing losses to fellow competition heavyweights, Geelong and Adelaide.

Widely tipped before the season started to win the flag, GWS now face a cut-throat elimination game.

The Eagles are coming off a morale-raising extra-time win on the road over the higher placed Port Adelaide.

Shaw played in two losing qualifying finals at Collingwood in 2009 and 2013, but on both occasions, the Pies won the following week.

He also pointed to Sydney making the grand final last year, despite losing to GWS in the first week of the 2016 finals series.

“The Swans are a prime example with what they did last year. They lost to us, went through and played in a grand final,’ Shaw said.

“Hopefully we can follow that trend, we’re confident we can do that.”

Shaw also has an inkling of how West Coast will be feeling, having played for Collingwood in an extra-time finals away win – ironically against the Eagles – ten years ago.

“Obviously you look at the team you’re playing but you spend a lot of time just getting the body right,” Shaw said.

“We actually flew black from Perth and played Geelong, lost that prelim by five points, so I’ve got good memories of winning in extra time then bad memories of losing the next week.

“But at this time of year, you’re not going to get any fitter. You’re not going to change your game plan.”

GWS have lost star forward Jeremy Cameron and ruckman Shane Mumford for the season.

“Mummy has been massive for us this year. His form and just his attack and leadership, Jezza is just a star,” Shaw said.

“It’s really disappointing for them and for the boys around them.

“But as we’ve shown this year, one guy goes down and we bring someone in and they fill that role.

“There’s a few guys knocking down the door, there’s an old dog, a couple of young dogs.”

The Giants opted for one of each, recalling veteran forward Steve Johnson and first-season player Tim Taranto.