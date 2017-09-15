Adelaide Crows vs Geelong Cats first preliminary final fixture date and start time

The Adelaide Crows will host the Geelong Cats in a preliminary final at the Adelaide Oval on Friday 22 September, with the match scheduled to start at 7:50pm AEST, or 7:20pm local time.

The Crows earned the right to a home preliminary first through finish on top of the ladder after the 23-round home-and-away season, which saw them hosting a qualifying final against the GWS Giants in the first week of finals.

The Crows blew the Giants away in the second quarter of that game and by halftime the match was effectively over, with Adelaide entering to self-preservation mode in the second half but still recording a comfortable victory.

Because of their win there, the Crows were given a home preliminary final at Adelaide Oval after a week’s break during the semi-finals, and that preliminary final was scheduled for Friday night to give Adelaide, as No.1 seed, the longest possible break before the grand final, should they win through.

The Geelong Cats won through to the match by defeating the Sydney Swans on Friday night at the MCG, surprising the football world as the Swans came into the match as heavy favourites.

Their improved form was a big response to a poor effort in their qualifying final against the Richmond Tigers last week when they were strangled out of the game and never managed to get into the game.

The match will pit Geelong’s superstar Patrick Dangerfield against his former club the Adelaide Crows with only one of the two able to move forward into a grand final.

The Cats have won three of the four matches between these two sides since Dangerfield crossed clubs, but Adelaide one the most recent one at Adelaide Oval by 21 points in Round 18 this year.