 

Belgium vs Australia live stream: How to watch the Davis Cup semi-final online or on TV

The Roar Roar Guru

By ,

Tagged:
 , , , , , ,

0 Have your say

    Australia’s Davis Cup campaign continues as they travel to Belgium for a semi-final. The tie, played over three days, starts on Friday, September 15 at 10pm (AEST) and this is The Roar’s ultimate guide to live streaming all five matches online and watching them on TV.

    Australia have had a wonderful start to their campaign in 2017, defeating the Czech Republic 4-1 and United States of America 3-1 (3-2 after Australia lost the dead rubber) on home soil in the first round and quarter-final respectively.

    Playing away from home, in Belgium and on clay courts will be a different story for Lleyton Hewitt’s team though.

    The Belgian’s also made a strong start, beating Germany 4-1, before only just getting past Italy in the quarter-final stage.

    How to watch the matches on TV

    In Australia, the complete tie will be available on free-to-air TV through the Seven Network. Their coverage will commence at the scheduled start time for each day’s play on Seven Two – found on Channel 72.

    They will end their coverage shortly after the completion of each day’s play – being two singles matches on Friday and Sunday, and doubles on Saturday.

    How to live stream the tie online

    You will be able to use Channel Seven’s streaming services to watch every match of the tie online, on any device you may own.

    If you are using a desktop to stream the action, then the best way to get live tennis action will be through 7Live, which allows you to stream Channel 7 and their network live.

    Meanwhile, those looking to stream on mobile can be streamed through either the Plus7 app, or the 7 Tennis Application, both of which can be downloaded from the Apple app store or the Google Play store.

    Key event information: Davis Cup semi-finals, Belgium vs Australia

    Start time: 10pm (Friday and Sunday), 11pm (Saturday)
    Venue: Palais 12, Brussels, Belgium
    Surface: Red Clay, indoor
    TV: Live, Seven Two
    Online: Live, Plus Seven and Seven Tennis App
    Betting: Australia $1.65, Belgium $2.70
    Overall record: Played 4, Belgium 2, Australia 2

    Teams

    Belgium
    Ruben Bemelmans, Steve Darcis, Arthur De Greef, David Goffin
    Coach: Johan Van Herck

    Australia
    Nick Kyrgios, John Millman, John Peers, Jordan Thompson
    Coach: Lleyton Hewitt

    Full draw

    Friday 10pm (AEST)
    Singles – rubber 1: David Goffin (Bel) vs John Millman (Aus)
    Followed by
    Singles – rubber 2: Steve Darcis (Bel) vs Nick Kyrgios (Aus) – approx. midnight

    Saturday 11pm (AEST)
    Doubles – rubber 3: Ruben Bemelmans and Arthur De Greef (Bel) vs John Peers and Jordan Thompson (Aus)

    Sunday 10pm (AEST)
    Singles – rubber 4: David Goffin (Bel) vs Nick Kyrgios (Aus)*
    Followed by
    Singles – rubber 5: Steve Darcis (Bel) vs John Millman (Aus)* – approx. midnight
    * If required

    The Roar will also be providing a live blog of each match from the semi-final tie.

    Submissions close on WEDNESDAY for the second Club Roar Awards! Olympic Gold Medalist and all-round legend Steven Bradbury is our guest judge. We'll be giving away $10,000 to the winners, so get uploading those grassroots videos for your chance to win! To find out more check out Club Roar.