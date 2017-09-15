Belgium vs Australia live stream: How to watch the Davis Cup semi-final online or on TV

Australia’s Davis Cup campaign continues as they travel to Belgium for a semi-final. The tie, played over three days, starts on Friday, September 15 at 10pm (AEST) and this is The Roar’s ultimate guide to live streaming all five matches online and watching them on TV.

Australia have had a wonderful start to their campaign in 2017, defeating the Czech Republic 4-1 and United States of America 3-1 (3-2 after Australia lost the dead rubber) on home soil in the first round and quarter-final respectively.

Playing away from home, in Belgium and on clay courts will be a different story for Lleyton Hewitt’s team though.

The Belgian’s also made a strong start, beating Germany 4-1, before only just getting past Italy in the quarter-final stage.

How to watch the matches on TV

In Australia, the complete tie will be available on free-to-air TV through the Seven Network. Their coverage will commence at the scheduled start time for each day’s play on Seven Two – found on Channel 72.

They will end their coverage shortly after the completion of each day’s play – being two singles matches on Friday and Sunday, and doubles on Saturday.

How to live stream the tie online

You will be able to use Channel Seven’s streaming services to watch every match of the tie online, on any device you may own.

If you are using a desktop to stream the action, then the best way to get live tennis action will be through 7Live, which allows you to stream Channel 7 and their network live.

Meanwhile, those looking to stream on mobile can be streamed through either the Plus7 app, or the 7 Tennis Application, both of which can be downloaded from the Apple app store or the Google Play store.

Key event information: Davis Cup semi-finals, Belgium vs Australia

Start time: 10pm (Friday and Sunday), 11pm (Saturday)

Venue: Palais 12, Brussels, Belgium

Surface: Red Clay, indoor

TV: Live, Seven Two

Online: Live, Plus Seven and Seven Tennis App

Betting: Australia $1.65, Belgium $2.70

Overall record: Played 4, Belgium 2, Australia 2

Teams

Belgium

Ruben Bemelmans, Steve Darcis, Arthur De Greef, David Goffin

Coach: Johan Van Herck

Australia

Nick Kyrgios, John Millman, John Peers, Jordan Thompson

Coach: Lleyton Hewitt

Full draw

Friday 10pm (AEST)

Singles – rubber 1: David Goffin (Bel) vs John Millman (Aus)

Followed by

Singles – rubber 2: Steve Darcis (Bel) vs Nick Kyrgios (Aus) – approx. midnight

Saturday 11pm (AEST)

Doubles – rubber 3: Ruben Bemelmans and Arthur De Greef (Bel) vs John Peers and Jordan Thompson (Aus)

Sunday 10pm (AEST)

Singles – rubber 4: David Goffin (Bel) vs Nick Kyrgios (Aus)*

Followed by

Singles – rubber 5: Steve Darcis (Bel) vs John Millman (Aus)* – approx. midnight

* If required

The Roar will also be providing a live blog of each match from the semi-final tie.