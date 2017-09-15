Brisbane Broncos vs Penrith Panthers kick-off time: NRL finals start time, venue, squads, broadcast information

The NRL semi-finals have arrived with the Brisbane Broncos set to take on the Penrith Panthers at Suncorp Stadium. The match is scheduled to get underway at 7:55pm (AEST) tonight.

The Broncos finished in the top four, but needed their second chance after they travelled to Sydney last week and lost against the Roosters.

Their opponents, on the other hand, overcame the Sea Eagles last week. Despite a tight game, they scored two tries in the last ten minutes to claim a ten-point victory, booking their flight to Brisbane.

Key game information: Brisbane Broncos vs Penrith Panthers NRL semi-final

Kick-off: 7:55pm (AEST)

Venue: Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane

TV: Live, Fox League 502 and Nine Network

Online: Live, Foxtel now, Foxtel app, NRL live pass

Betting: Broncos $1.40, Panthers $3.50

Overall record: Played 51, Broncos 31, Panthers 19, drawn 1

Last meeting: 2017, Round 9 – Broncos 32 defeat Panthers 18 at Suncorp Stadium

Last five: Panthers 3, Broncos 2

Record in finals: Never played

Record at venue: Played 19, Broncos 12, Panthers 7

Referees: Gerard Sutton and Adam Gee

Brisbane Broncos

1. Kodi Nikorima 2. Corey Oates 3. James Roberts 4. Tautau Moga 5. Jordan Kahu 6. Anthony Milford 7. Benji Marshall 8. Sam Thaiday 9. Ben Hunt 10. Adam Blair 11. Alex Glenn 12. Matt Gillett 13. Josh Mcguire

Interchange: 14. David Mead 15. Jai Arrow 16. Joe Ofahengaue 17. Herman Essese 19. Jaydn Su’a 20. Jamayne Isaako

Penrith Panthers

1. Dylan Edwards 2. Josh Mansour 3. Tyrone Peachey 4. Dean Whare 5. Dallin Watene Zelezniak 6. Tyrone May 7. Nathan Cleary 8. James Tamou 9. Peter Wallace 10. Regan Campbell-Gillard 11. Corey Harawira 12. Isaah Yeo 13. Trent Merrin

Interchange: 14. Sione Katoa 15. Bryce Cartwright 16. Moses Leota 17. James Fisher-Harris 18. Jarome Luai 19. Viliame Kikau 20. Sitaleki Akauola 21. Jed Cartwright

Broadcast information

There will be two ways to watch this match on TV. The first of those is through Fox Sports, who are broadcasting from 7pm (AEST) on Fox League, which can be found on Channel 502. To watch this coverage, you will need a valid Foxtel subscription.

The other way to watch the match will be on the Nine Network. Check your local guides for which channel it will be available on, as this may vary from state to state between Nine, 9Gem and 9Go. Their coverage will start at 7:30pm (AEST).

To stream the match online, there are also two options.

The first of those is through the NRL live pass, which is the NRL’s official streaming service for matches, while Foxtel’s coverage can be streamed through Foxtel now, or the Foxtel app if you already have a valid TV subscription to Foxtel.

Don’t forget The Roar will carry live coverage and highlights of every NRL finals match.