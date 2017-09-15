Brisbane Broncos vs Penrith Panthers live stream: How to watch the NRL finals online and on TV

It’s all sudden-death rugby league from here on out as the NRL semi-finals get underway with the Brisbane Broncos hosting the Penrith Panthers at Suncorp Stadium. This is The Roar‘s ultimate guide to streaming the match online and watching it on TV.

Kick-off is scheduled for 7:55pm (AEST) tonight.

The Broncos find themselves up against it after a loss in their qualifying final against the Sydney Roosters last week. Brisbane didn’t play all that well, despite only going down by two points at Allianz Stadium.

Their top-four finish means they get another chance and a home second week final, which they enter against Penrith as favourites.

The Panthers held their nerve last week against the Manly Sea Eagles. In a scrappy contest with some controversial decisions, Anthony Griffin’s men eventually came away with a 22-10 victory to book their trip to the Queensland capital.

How to watch the match on TV

As with every match apart from the grand final, there are two ways to watch this match right around Australia.

The first of those, on free-to-air TV, is through the Nine Network. They broadcast every game of the NRL finals, including the grand final. Their coverage will begin at 7:30pm (AEST) and run until approximately 10:30pm.

Channel Nine can be found on Channel 90 for high definition and 91 for standard definition. In some states, the game may be shown on 9Gem, which can be found on 93, or 9Go, which is 92. The latter two options are in high definition.

For regional viewers, you may need to tune in through Southern Cross TV. As always, check your local guides for full broadcast details in your locality.

The other option to watch the game live will be on Fox Sports, through their 24 hours a day, seven days a week channel, Fox League. This has the rights to every NRL game apart from the grand final and State of Origin.

Fox League can be found on Channel 502, and their broadcast will start at 7pm (AEST). To watch this coverage, you will need a valid Foxtel TV subscription.

How to live stream the match online

There are two ways to stream the match live in Australia. The first of those is through Foxtel’s streaming service, known as Foxtel Now.

If you already have a valid Foxtel TV subscription, but still want to stream the action, you can do so by using the Foxtel app. This is included in your TV deal.

The other way to stream the action will be through the NRL live pass.. This allows you to stream every game of the season, watch highlights, full match replays and added video content. It starts from $3.99 per week or $99.99 for the entire season.