Brisbane Broncos vs Penrith Panthers: NRL semi-final preview and prediction

The semi-finals are upon us, and the Brisbane Broncos will be out to avoid an embarrassing straight-sets knockout when they return home to host the battling Penrith Panthers.

The Broncos were never favourites to beat the Roosters last week, despie being their equal during the season.

Without Andrew McCullough, Darius Boyd and Korbin Sims, it was always going to be a challenge, but going down by two points doesn’t tell the whole story of their qualifying final, which at times felt like it was undervalued by the sides.

It ended 24-22, with Latrell Mitchell running away for the winning try by putting a big fend on James Roberts, who fell over and created the gap for the youngster to earn his side a week off.

Wayne Bennett has plenty of issues to address, and at the top of the pile is defence – they leaked points far too easily and softly against the Roosters.

In saying that, scoring against Penrith hasn’t been difficult this season. The Panthers might have been in contention for a top-four spot three weeks before the end of the season, but a couple of bad losses in the final two weeks saw them drop away to seventh.

The men from the foot of the mountains haven’t played poor footy during the second half of the season, but their draw was reasonably straight forward, and they were never able to dominate sides they should have run over the top of.

After their Round 26 loss to Manly, they went into the follow-up game as underdogs but managed a last-ditch win – even if it came via a controversial try to Tyrone Peachey.

Neither the Panthers or Broncos deserved to win last week, but then again, neither did their opponents. They were two very scrappy games of footy, and if both defences are weak, as they have proven to be at times this year, then we could in for a high-scoring, free-flowing game of footy.

History Last five meetings

2017, Round 9 – Broncos 32 defeat Panthers 18 at Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane

2016, Round 20 – Broncos 12 defeated by Panthers 31 at Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane

2016, Round 3 – Panthers 23 defeat Broncos 22 at Pepper Stadium, Penrith

2015, Round 9 – Broncos 8 defeat Panthers 5 at Suncorp Stadiumm, Brisbane

2014, Round 18 – Panthers 35 defeat Broncos 34 at Pepper Stadium, Penrith

Team news

The Broncos are still understrength, but Boyd and Tevita Pangai are both listed as outside shots at making their return, being named on the bench. However, there is no sign of Sims or Andrew McCullough, the latter obviously out for the rest of the season.

The Panthers have made no changes to their 21-man roster for the match, with Matt Moylan again missing. Dylan Edwards, Tyrone May, Nathan Cleary and Peter Wallace remain as the spine.

Key players

If Boyd makes his return, then there’s no question how important he is going to be for the hosts. He is the second-best defensive organiser in the competition, and even if he doesn’t add a great deal to the Brisbane attack, they were shot at times without him last week.

Should Boyd not line up as expected, then there’s no going past Anthony Milford. One suspects this is going to be a high-scoring game, and his running game was at times lethal last week.

Milford is one of the best runners of the ball in the game, and his vision is outstanding. If Penriths’s defence isn’t switched on, he will help the Broncos run up a huge score on them by halftime, just as they did back Round 9 when they led 28-0 at oranges.

Based on the battle likely to be waged through the middle third of the park, the pressure on Trent Merrin is enormous. Frankly, he was rubbish last week, only playing half an hour before being dragged, with nine runs for 70 metres and 23 tackles, including some poor defensive reads.

If the Panthers are going to stop Milford, not only do they need to defend well – looking at Merrin to lead the charge – they need to tire the Broncos with offloads and running through the middle. If there’s a player on the Penrith team more capable of offloading the ball consistently then Merrin, I’d like to hear about it.

Penrith must control possession

If the Panthers are going to be competitive in this contest, they must control possession.

Having the Broncos working it out of their own end under fatigue consistently would go a long way to stopping Milford’s game. They have proven more than a few times this season they struggle to deal with that.

If Penrith can control possession, it not only determines that side of the game, but it will give them a chance to build some attacking rhythm. Last week, they made some awful mistakes on attack. Cleary and May lacked control over their kicking game, especially during the first half, and they appeared ruderless.

Attacking like that again will almost ensure the Panthers don’t control possession, and they will lose the game if that’s the case. You feel Brisbane could scrap a win without a majority of possession and position – Penrith can’t.

How will the Broncos juggle who plays fullback?

David Mead has again been included on the bench, but his role was somewhat of a question last week, and it is again coming into this one.

Mead’s form on the wing has been poor. His defensive efforts, particularly in that smash-up against the Eels a month ago, were ridiculously bad. He was shredded every time the attack came near him, so his confidence out there, especially if he has to defend Josh Mansour, will be non-existent.

It wasn’t much different last week. He was promoted to the starting side, and then unceremoniously yanked from the field after just 20 minutes, with a pair of missed tackles against his name in that time.

It’s difficult to see Wayne Bennett starting him, and you’d have to assume the best case scenario is that he comes on to play some fullback, giving Ben Hunt a break, with Kodi Nikroima moving into hooker.

Hunt’s spark appeared down last week, and you have to put some of that down to fatigue. Even a 15-minute break for Hunt either side of halftime will do him the world of good.

I can’t think of another reason Mead has been left on the bench when they could have named Jayden Su’a out of the reserves list as another forward option.

Can the Broncos live up to the expectations?

Last week, the Broncos had a double chance up their sleeve, were under strength, and away from home. There are no such excuses for Brisbane this week.

Wayne Bennett is a master coach who has got teams over the line before, but they are expected to win. In fact, it would be embarrassing for them not to, being bounced out in straight sets in front of 50,000 Queenslanders.

Put simply, this Brisbane team must win, and it’s up in the air whether they can deal with that.

So, who’s going to win?

As much as I’ve just gone over Brisbane’s issues, Penrith haven’t often been able to control the game, and their defence is likely to be ripped in half if Milford runs the ball well.

Brisbane are at home and should rise to the occasion, booking a spot in the preliminary finals against the Melbourne Storm.

Prediction: Broncos by 8.

Key game information: Brisbane Broncos vs Penrith Panthers NRL semi-final Kick-off: 7:55pm (AEST)

Venue: Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane

TV: Live, Fox League 502 and Nine Network

Online: Live, Foxtel now, Foxtel app, NRL live pass

Betting: Broncos $1.40, Panthers $3.50

Overall record: Played 51, Broncos 31, Panthers 19, drawn 1

Last meeting: 2017, Round 9 – Broncos 32 defeat Panthers 18 at Suncorp Stadium

Last five: Panthers 3, Broncos 2

Record in finals: Never played

Record at venue: Played 19, Broncos 12, Panthers 7

Referees: Gerard Sutton and Adam Gee Brisbane Broncos

1. Kodi Nikorima

2. Corey Oates

3. James Roberts

4. Tautau Moga

5. Jordan Kahu

6. Anthony Milford

7. Benji Marshall

8. Sam Thaiday

9. Ben Hunt

10. Adam Blair

11. Alex Glenn

12. Matt Gillett

13. Josh Mcguire

Interchange

14. David Mead

15. Jai Arrow

16. Joe Ofahengaue

17. Herman Essese

Reserves

18. Darius Boyd

19. Jaydn Su’a

20. Jamayne Isaako

21. Tevita Pangai Penrith Panthers

1. Dylan Edwards

2. Josh Mansour

3. Tyrone Peachey

4. Dean Whare

5. Dallin Watene Zelezniak

6. Tyrone May

7. Nathan Cleary

8. James Tamou

9. Peter Wallace

10. Regan Campbell-Gillard

11. Corey Harawira

12. Isaah Yeo

13. Trent Merrin

Interchange

14. Sione Katoa

15. Bryce Cartwright

16. Moses Leota

17. James Fisher-Harris

Reserves

18. Jarome Luai

19. Viliame Kikau

20. Sitaleki Akauola

21. Jed Cartwright

