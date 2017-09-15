Duddy Franklin fails to fire in Swans’ loss

Sydney’s stunning surge is over and Lance Franklin’s dark night against Geelong personified the Swans’ woes.

The newly-crowned Coleman Medal winner was kept goalless as Sydney’s season ended with a 15.8 (98) to 5.9 (39) loss to the Cats at the MCG.

After an 0-6 start to their campaign, Sydney stormed into Friday night’s semi-final with 15 wins from 17 games.

Then Geelong’s misfortune was their gain when key defender Tom Lonergan dropped out with food poisoning before the match.

It was supposed to set the stage for a virtuoso performance from Franklin, but Harry Taylor stepped in to help draw the curtain on the Swans champion.

To be sure, Taylor had plenty of support from defensive mainstays Andrew Mackie and Lachie Henderson, but to put his performance into perspective he was set to play in attack until a few hours before the game.

In much the same manner as Patrick Dangerfield uncharacteristically fumbled his way through the Cats’ qualifying final loss to Richmond, Franklin was his own worst enemy at times.

He didn’t get a kick in the first quarter. He gave away a goal with a 50m penalty in the second quarter and had just three touches and a behind at the main break.

With his side trailing by 36 points, Franklin willed his way into the contest early in the third, but the magic that usually flows so effortlessly from his boot deserted him.

He conjured two shots at goal but missed both.

Even when Tom Stewart gifted him a set shot from 35m out when he somehow picked him out with a kick-in, the champion’s attempt sailed wide.

Perhaps the large wad of padding strapped to his right leg after last week’s corked thigh might have covered a worse injury than had been broadcast.

With the game approaching last roll of the dice time for the Swans, Franklin looked to set up an attacking thrust from the wing, but his kick went directly to Jed Bews.

It summed up a tough night for him and the Swans that brought an end to one of the great AFL comeback stories.