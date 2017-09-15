Geelong Cats vs Sydney Swans: AFL Finals live scores, blog

The pressure is on Geelong Cats as they face an exit from the finals in straight sets. Standing in their way is a rampant Sydney Swans, who are very much in the race for this year’s flag. They will go toe-to-toe once more this Friday night at the MCG. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage from 7:50pm (AEST).

Ever since Round 7, Sydney has been on a rampage. Only one team has defeated the Swans since then, Hawthorn, and they are nowhere near the finals this year.

Team after team has tried, and they have fallen to the might of the Swans, who amazingly started the year at 0-6, before going on a run that seemingly only the Hawks could stop.

And if you thought that Sydney were just going to be happy with making the finals, you were wrong, as the Swans absolutely demolished Essendon in last week’s elimination final, belting the Dons by 65 points at the SCG.

It has been the complete opposite of stories for Geelong, who are coming off a devastating loss to Richmond in last Friday’s qualifying finals at the MCG.

While there was plenty of controversy surrounding Geelong’s home ground, the Cats were soundly beaten around the ball, with the Tigers harder and fiercer at the contest.

It paints a sorry picture for the Cats, who are now two from nine in the finals since 2011. Their record against the Swans isn’t pretty either, who beat them soundly not only earlier this year at Simonds Stadium, but also in last years’ preliminary final.

It will be a tough one for the Cats, but this season has been full of unpredictability. There have been some cracking finals between these two sides, and there is no reason that Chris Scott’s men can’t cause an upset.

Geelong have made two changes, with Daniel Menzel returning after a shock omission last week, as well as Darcy Lang coming back. They come in the place of the omitted Jordan Murdoch and injured Cameron Guthrie.

Sydney, however have made no changes. Jarrad McVeigh will celebrate his 300th game.

Players to Watch

Geelong: Patrick Dangerfield

Dangerfield has been the standout for the Cats this year. A constant performer, he would be a huge favourite for the Brownlow this year, but a suspension for an errant tackle earlier in the year put the dream of consecutive Brownlows to bed.

He is still a chance to win his first flag though, and if the Cats are going to get over arguably their toughest task in the Swans, Danger will be the one to lead the way.

Sydney: Lance Franklin

Buddy Franklin has had a season where he won the Coleman, kicking 73 goals for the year, kicked a bag of 10 goals in the home-and-away season, and then booted four against the Bombers in the Swans’ elimination final. All of that, and he still has had a season where he wasn’t at his peak.

One of the best forwards to play the game, Franklin is starting to peak at the right time for the Swans, and another bag of goals here would see Sydney over the line, and into a preliminary final against the Crows.

Prediction

I’ve been wrong before, and I’m sure I’ll be wrong again, but I just can’t see how the Cats beat Sydney. The Swans smashed them at Simonds Stadium last time they met, so the argument of home ground advantage is out the window. Sydney match up to Geelong well, they are fit, and in good touch, while Geelong looked out of place last week at the MCG. Expect Sydney to come out of Friday night having booked themselves a place in the preliminary final.

Sydney by 25 points

Can Geelong silence the doubters and kept their finals campaign alive? Or will Sydney continue their incredible one, and find themselves only one win away from a second straight Grand Final appearance? Join The Roar for live scores and coverage from 7:50pm (AEST).