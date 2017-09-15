GWS Giants vs West Coast Eagles first semi-final preview and prediction

The GWS Giants are back on their home deck and will look to move into a preliminary final for the second year running when they host the West Coast Eagles.
Although the Giants were soundly beaten last week, they’ll still believe they’re in with a shot as they face the Eagles and then, if they win through, the Tigers for a spot in the grand final.
Those are both teams they have defeated this year, and while they have a few concerns coming into this one they’ll still back themselves.
Their biggest problem is the absence of Jeremy Cameron and Shane Mumford which is leaving them rather light on tall players in the team.
However, they were probably a bit top-heavy last week, and while they’d rather have both available it will be interesting to see how a smaller team performs.
As for West Coast, their chief concern would have to be the travel factor. This is their second week in a row on the road and it’s one of the longest journeys in the game.
The Giants have beaten the Eagles twice this year including once at this ground, and West Coast were the last team crossed of their list in terms of betting every other AFL club.
Last five matches
Round 22, 2017 – GWS 12.9.81 defeated West Coast 9.6.60 at Spotless Stadium
Round 10, 2017 – West Coast 14.6.90 defeated by GWS 14.14.98 at Domain Stadium
Round 21, 2016 – GWS 14.12.96 defeated by West Coast 14.13.97 at Spotless Stadium
Round 5, 2015 – West Coast 18.12.120 defeated GWS 4.9.33 at Domain Stadium
Round 8, 2014 – West Coast 30.8.188 defeated GWS 12.5.77 at Domain Stadium
GWS Giants
IN: Tim Taranto, Steve Johnson
OUT: Jeremy Cameron (Hamstring), Shane Mumford (Foot)
B: Nick Haynes, Aidan Corr, Zac Williams
HB: Heath Shaw, Phil Davis, Lachie Whitfield
C: Nathan Wilson, Josh Kelly, Tom Scully
HF: Jacob Hopper, Jonathon Patton, Tim Taranto
F: Matt de Boer, Harrison Himmelberg, Toby Greene
FOL: Rory Lobb, Stephen Coniglio, Callan Ward
I/C: Adam Tomlinson, Dylan Shiel, Steve Johnson, Brett Deledio
EMG: Dawson Simpson, Harry Perryman, Sam J Reid
West Coast Eagles
IN: Sharrod Wellingham
OUT: Luke Partington (Omitted)
B: Tom Barrass, Eric Mackenzie, Brad Sheppard
HB: Elliot Yeo, Jeremy McGovern, Shannon Hurn
C: Lewis Jetta, Matt Priddis, Andrew Gaff
HF: Jack Redden, Jack Darling, Dom Sheed
F: Mark LeCras, Josh J. Kennedy, Jamie Cripps
FOL: Nathan Vardy, Sam Mitchell, Luke Shuey
I/C: Sharrod Wellingham, Liam Duggan, Drew Petrie, Mark Hutchings
EMG: Chris Masten, Luke Partington, Will Schofield
No Naitanui probably the right call
As much as the spectator in me would’ve loved to see Nic Naitanui make a surprise return to the game by being named for tonight’s semi-final, I have to admit it’s probably the right call for him to be ruled out.
To go from having played no competitive footy in twelve months to playing in a sudden-death final would be a huge ask, and it’s debatable whether even a start of Naitanui’s calibre would have an impact in those circumstances.
On top of that, the combination of Drew Petrie and Nathan Vardy was good enough to best Paddy Ryder last week and should have a big impact against a Shane Mumford-less GWS, so there isn’t necessarily a glaring need to bring him back unless supremely confident.
Where does Lobb play?
Rory Lobb almost seemed out of place in GWS’ side last week, and wound up playing as a loose man in defence for a stretch.
He usually plays as something of a backup ruckman slash third tall forward, but that wasn’t really a role where he could have any impact in wet weather.
However with Shane Mumford and Jeremy Cameron now out he looks likely to take on greater responsibility, and will likely spend the majority of the night in the ruck.
It looks like Harrison Himmelberg will be used as a tall forward target to pair with Jonathon Patton in Cameron’s absence.
Kelly and the contract saga
It’s been reported beyond reasonable doubt that Josh Kelly has agreed to stay at the GWS Giants for another two years this week, though an official contract is yet to be signed and announced.
The key reason put forward for that seems to be a desire to focus purely on this match and then look to formalise the arrangement next week.
That’s fair enough, but all things considered the contract saga hasn’t impacted Kelly’s form at all this year. It’ll be interesting to see if this latest development changes his on-field behaviour any, though it seems unlikely.
Prediction
An extra-time final would have taken a pretty significant toll on the Eagles, not to mention the trip to Adelaide and back, and now making a journey from Perth to Western Sydney is bound to hit them pretty hard.
While GWS have some concerns of their own, with the absences of Jeremy Cameron and Shane Mumford most worrying, odds are they will bounce back after a poor performance last week and could really put the Eagles to the sword.
GWS Giants to win by 24 points.
Where: Spotless Stadium
When: 7:25pm AEST
TV: Seven, live, Fox Footy, live
Betting: GWS $1.42, West Coast $2.95
Head-to-head: GWS 2, West Coast 5
Last five: GWS 2, West Coast 3
In finals: Never previously met
Mattician6x6 said | September 15th 2017 @ 11:18am | ! Report
History is against us but what better way to consolidate a finals push than a win in Sydney.
Not surprised but disappointing in such a tiny stadium 5000 seats apparently remain.
TomC said | September 15th 2017 @ 11:29am | ! Report
I have to admit I’m finding it hard to get excited about this week’s games. I’d be surprised if there was an upset in either one of them, and if there was, it would probably take the sting out of what shape as interesting preliminary finals.
Josh Elliott said | September 15th 2017 @ 11:34am | ! Report
It’s a bit funny really, the idea of Sydney beating Geelong SHOULD be unusual and exciting, but we’ve all just sort of accepted that it’s guaranteed to happen at this point.
September 15th 2017 @ 11:37am
gameofmarks said | September 15th 2017 @ 11:37am | ! Report
The GWS forward line isn’t much chop without Cammeron and Lobb. If I were Simpson I would send Hutchings to Greene and release Yoe to run through the midfield. We might just have the edge in the ruck with Mummy out and if we can win the clearances/stoppages then maybe we don’t have to tag Kelly/Sheils as they will be chasing our midfielders more often than not.
WCE by 18 points.