GWS Giants vs West Coast Eagles first semi-final preview and prediction

The GWS Giants are back on their home deck and will look to move into a preliminary final for the second year running when they host the West Coast Eagles.

Although the Giants were soundly beaten last week, they’ll still believe they’re in with a shot as they face the Eagles and then, if they win through, the Tigers for a spot in the grand final.

Those are both teams they have defeated this year, and while they have a few concerns coming into this one they’ll still back themselves.

Their biggest problem is the absence of Jeremy Cameron and Shane Mumford which is leaving them rather light on tall players in the team.

However, they were probably a bit top-heavy last week, and while they’d rather have both available it will be interesting to see how a smaller team performs.

As for West Coast, their chief concern would have to be the travel factor. This is their second week in a row on the road and it’s one of the longest journeys in the game.

The Giants have beaten the Eagles twice this year including once at this ground, and West Coast were the last team crossed of their list in terms of betting every other AFL club.

Last five matches

Round 22, 2017 – GWS 12.9.81 defeated West Coast 9.6.60 at Spotless Stadium

Round 10, 2017 – West Coast 14.6.90 defeated by GWS 14.14.98 at Domain Stadium

Round 21, 2016 – GWS 14.12.96 defeated by West Coast 14.13.97 at Spotless Stadium

Round 5, 2015 – West Coast 18.12.120 defeated GWS 4.9.33 at Domain Stadium

Round 8, 2014 – West Coast 30.8.188 defeated GWS 12.5.77 at Domain Stadium

GWS Giants

IN: Tim Taranto, Steve Johnson

OUT: Jeremy Cameron (Hamstring), Shane Mumford (Foot) B: Nick Haynes, Aidan Corr, Zac Williams

HB: Heath Shaw, Phil Davis, Lachie Whitfield

C: Nathan Wilson, Josh Kelly, Tom Scully

HF: Jacob Hopper, Jonathon Patton, Tim Taranto

F: Matt de Boer, Harrison Himmelberg, Toby Greene

FOL: Rory Lobb, Stephen Coniglio, Callan Ward

I/C: Adam Tomlinson, Dylan Shiel, Steve Johnson, Brett Deledio

EMG: Dawson Simpson, Harry Perryman, Sam J Reid West Coast Eagles

IN: Sharrod Wellingham

OUT: Luke Partington (Omitted) B: Tom Barrass, Eric Mackenzie, Brad Sheppard

HB: Elliot Yeo, Jeremy McGovern, Shannon Hurn

C: Lewis Jetta, Matt Priddis, Andrew Gaff

HF: Jack Redden, Jack Darling, Dom Sheed

F: Mark LeCras, Josh J. Kennedy, Jamie Cripps

FOL: Nathan Vardy, Sam Mitchell, Luke Shuey

I/C: Sharrod Wellingham, Liam Duggan, Drew Petrie, Mark Hutchings

EMG: Chris Masten, Luke Partington, Will Schofield

No Naitanui probably the right call

As much as the spectator in me would’ve loved to see Nic Naitanui make a surprise return to the game by being named for tonight’s semi-final, I have to admit it’s probably the right call for him to be ruled out.

To go from having played no competitive footy in twelve months to playing in a sudden-death final would be a huge ask, and it’s debatable whether even a start of Naitanui’s calibre would have an impact in those circumstances.

On top of that, the combination of Drew Petrie and Nathan Vardy was good enough to best Paddy Ryder last week and should have a big impact against a Shane Mumford-less GWS, so there isn’t necessarily a glaring need to bring him back unless supremely confident.

Where does Lobb play?

Rory Lobb almost seemed out of place in GWS’ side last week, and wound up playing as a loose man in defence for a stretch.

He usually plays as something of a backup ruckman slash third tall forward, but that wasn’t really a role where he could have any impact in wet weather.

However with Shane Mumford and Jeremy Cameron now out he looks likely to take on greater responsibility, and will likely spend the majority of the night in the ruck.

It looks like Harrison Himmelberg will be used as a tall forward target to pair with Jonathon Patton in Cameron’s absence.

Kelly and the contract saga

It’s been reported beyond reasonable doubt that Josh Kelly has agreed to stay at the GWS Giants for another two years this week, though an official contract is yet to be signed and announced.

The key reason put forward for that seems to be a desire to focus purely on this match and then look to formalise the arrangement next week.

That’s fair enough, but all things considered the contract saga hasn’t impacted Kelly’s form at all this year. It’ll be interesting to see if this latest development changes his on-field behaviour any, though it seems unlikely.

Prediction

An extra-time final would have taken a pretty significant toll on the Eagles, not to mention the trip to Adelaide and back, and now making a journey from Perth to Western Sydney is bound to hit them pretty hard.

While GWS have some concerns of their own, with the absences of Jeremy Cameron and Shane Mumford most worrying, odds are they will bounce back after a poor performance last week and could really put the Eagles to the sword.

GWS Giants to win by 24 points.