Steve Darcis vs Nick Kyrgios: Belgium vs Australia, Davis Cup semi-final, tennis live scores, blog

Nick Kyrgios has risen to the Davis Cup challenge before, but a semi-final tie away from home against Belgium on clay is as tough as it gets, and he must win against Steve Darcis if Australia are to be favourites. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage from around 12am (AEST).

With John Millman joining Kyrgios as Australia’s other singles player and unexpected to beat David Goffin on the first day, Kyrgios is likely to walk on court with the visitors 1-0 down.

If that’s the case, a win over world No.77 is a must. Neither side can afford to go into the second day 2-0 down because doubles are going to be a close-run thing during this tie.

Kyrgios has been inconsistent in 2017, as is turning out to be the pattern of his career. He has had a dreadful grand slam year, capping it off with a shoulder injury and first round exit at the US Open.

The Davis Cup has saved the season for Kyrgios though. He has won all three rubbers he has played in, and come out of each tie looking refreshed and at the top of his game. It showed earlier in the year when he went on a run throughout the US hard court season.

The Canberran loves playing under Lleyton Hewitt and you wouldn’t put it past him to win both matches this year. He has been quoted this week saying he will “run through a brick wall” if that’s what’s needed.

Darcis, on the other hand, at 33 years of age has been a long term fixture of the Belgian Davis Cup team. He has played in 21 ties, winning 21 of 29 singles matches including all three this year. That also takes in one against German Alexander Zverev.

The Belgian might be ranked outside the top 70, but he excels on clay. He holds a 68 per cent winning record on the red stuff throughout his career and knows how to feed off a crowd at home in the Davis Cup.

He won’t have the weapons to deal with the monster serve and groundstroke game of Kyrgios, but he does have the defence to bludgeon the game from the baseline. If he can do that, working Kyrgios around during points and holding serve, he will stand more than a chance here.

The pair have never met before this meeting.

Prediction

Kyrgios must win this for Australia. It could be a grind, and Darcis will hang around, but Kyrgios should hold his own and pick up the win.

Kyrgios in four sets.

Be sure to join The Roar for live coverage of the second rubber at the Davis Cup semi-final from around 12am (AEST) or at the completion of David Goffin versus John Millman and don’t forget to add a comment below.