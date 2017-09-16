Belgium vs Australia doubles: Davis Cup semi-final, tennis live scores, blog

With the world group semi-final tie between Belgium and Australia tied at one apiece, doubles could be the deciding factor as Ruben Bemelmans and Arthur De Greef take on John Peers and Jordan Thompson. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage of the third rubber from 11pm (AEST).
If there’s been a more important doubles match for Australia in the past 14 years, I’d like to hear about it. An away tie for a spot in a home Davis Cup final – it doesn’t get much bigger than that.
The tie feels like it hinges on doubles after the singles matches yesterday, which saw David Goffin beat John Millman in a physical four-setter, before Nick Kyrgios came back from two sets to one down to beat Steve Darcis in five.
With reverse singles tomorrow, coming back from 2-1 down is going to be a tough ask.
Both teams will field new combinations for the match, although Belgium were originally listed to be the same. While Ruben Bemelmans will play his third Davis Cup doubles match this year, he will be joined by Arthur De Greef.
De Greef was a late addition after Joris De Loore had to withdraw from the tie. There was speculation either David Goffin or Steve Darcis would play, but given both spent so much time on court yesterday and must back up tomorrow, that now appears unlikely.
Bemelmans has been involved in one win and one loss this year at Davis Cup level, beating Germany in the first round before he and De Loore went down to Italy’s combination of Simone Bolelli and Andreas Seppi in five sets.
De Greef has no great experience playing doubles, and is ranked outside the top 900 in the world, which could leave him up against it in this tie.
That equation only gets tougher for Belgium when they see John Peers at the other end of the court. Joined by Sam Groth over the last two years, Peers has carried doubles for Australia.
He is the second best doubles player in the world and despite losing to the USA combination of Jack Sock and Steve Johnson in the quarter-final, Thompson will provide a much better foil.
Thompson may be making his doubles debut at Davis Cup level, but he has all the skills for a great doubles game. Brilliant court movement, a wonderful volley and a big serve. His reflexes at the net are fantastic, and on clay with the slower points, that’s going to come into its own.
He has already won the Brisbane International in doubles with Thanasi Kokkinakis this year and then made a strong run at Wimbledon.
Prediction
On paper, Australia should win this. It’s never easy away from home though. Expect the crowd to keep Belgium in it, but Australia to skip away down the stretch.
Australia in five sets.
12:07am
Nice from Thompson at the baseline. Great patience at the baseline at De Greef misses a volley. Wow that’s bad from De Greef as he came forward.
BEL 3 3 – 15
AUS 6 4 – 15
12:07am
Thompson on serve. He starts with a wide one, Bemelmans hits a nice forehand return and Peers can’t do anything about it at the net.
BEL 3 3 – 15
AUS 6 4 – 0
12:06am
In Lille, France lead 2-1 after winning their doubles in straight sets.
12:05am
Peers controls the return nicely, but Thompson then plays a lob off his body long. It goes out and Belgium hold to love.
BEL 3 3 –
AUS 6 4 –
12:05am
De Greef with another big serve down the middle and Thompson has no chance of returning it.
BEL 3 2 – 40
AUS 6 4 – 0
12:04am
ACE! De Greef down the middle.
BEL 3 2 – 30
AUS 6 4 – 0
12:04am
Serve down the middle from De Greef and Peers returns wide.
BEL 3 2 – 15
AUS 6 4 – 0
12:03am
Thompson smacks a volley straight at De Greef here – real aggression in that and De Greef had no chance.
BEL 3 2 –
AUS 6 4 –
12:03am
Peers serves down the middle and Bemelmans returns into the net.
BEL 3 2 – 0
AUS 6 3 – 40
12:02am
Serve down the middle from Peers, short return and Thompson hits the high volley from behind him across the court.
BEL 3 2 – 0
AUS 6 3 – 30
12:02am
Peers on serve. Goes wide, short return and Thompson sends the overhead through the court.
BEL 3 2 – 0
AUS 6 3 – 15
12:00am
Break Australia!
Fault from Bemelmans, and Thompson returns well. Bemelmans with a good enough forehand, but Peers has angled the volley back through the court fantastically.
Brilliant stuff! Australia up a set and a break.
BEL 3 2 –
AUS 6 3 –