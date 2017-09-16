Belgium vs Australia doubles: Davis Cup semi-final, tennis live scores, blog

With the world group semi-final tie between Belgium and Australia tied at one apiece, doubles could be the deciding factor as Ruben Bemelmans and Arthur De Greef take on John Peers and Jordan Thompson. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage of the third rubber from 11pm (AEST).

If there’s been a more important doubles match for Australia in the past 14 years, I’d like to hear about it. An away tie for a spot in a home Davis Cup final – it doesn’t get much bigger than that.

The tie feels like it hinges on doubles after the singles matches yesterday, which saw David Goffin beat John Millman in a physical four-setter, before Nick Kyrgios came back from two sets to one down to beat Steve Darcis in five.

With reverse singles tomorrow, coming back from 2-1 down is going to be a tough ask.

Both teams will field new combinations for the match, although Belgium were originally listed to be the same. While Ruben Bemelmans will play his third Davis Cup doubles match this year, he will be joined by Arthur De Greef.

De Greef was a late addition after Joris De Loore had to withdraw from the tie. There was speculation either David Goffin or Steve Darcis would play, but given both spent so much time on court yesterday and must back up tomorrow, that now appears unlikely.

Bemelmans has been involved in one win and one loss this year at Davis Cup level, beating Germany in the first round before he and De Loore went down to Italy’s combination of Simone Bolelli and Andreas Seppi in five sets.

De Greef has no great experience playing doubles, and is ranked outside the top 900 in the world, which could leave him up against it in this tie.

That equation only gets tougher for Belgium when they see John Peers at the other end of the court. Joined by Sam Groth over the last two years, Peers has carried doubles for Australia.

He is the second best doubles player in the world and despite losing to the USA combination of Jack Sock and Steve Johnson in the quarter-final, Thompson will provide a much better foil.

Thompson may be making his doubles debut at Davis Cup level, but he has all the skills for a great doubles game. Brilliant court movement, a wonderful volley and a big serve. His reflexes at the net are fantastic, and on clay with the slower points, that’s going to come into its own.

He has already won the Brisbane International in doubles with Thanasi Kokkinakis this year and then made a strong run at Wimbledon.

Prediction

On paper, Australia should win this. It’s never easy away from home though. Expect the crowd to keep Belgium in it, but Australia to skip away down the stretch.

Australia in five sets.

Be sure to join The Roar for live coverage of this all-important doubles match from 11pm (AEST) and don’t forget to add a comment below.