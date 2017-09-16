All Blacks vs Springboks: Rugby Championship live scores, blog

The All Blacks and Springboks go head to head in Round 4 of the Rugby Championship at QBE Stadium. Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the match, starting at 5:35pm (AEST).
The All Blacks versus the Boks is something special, and this is the 94th clash between the pair.
It’s easy to assume the Kiwis will rack up their 56th win, but the Boks’ recent form suggests that their might be some surprises in store.
South Africa are shaking off the poor form of 2016 with good wins against France and are now unbeaten in the Rugby Championship. They arguably should have beaten the Wallabies last week in Perth, showing great determination to come back strongly in the second half and salvage a draw.
The British and Irish Lions showed the world earlier this year that the All Blacks can be contained – and even beaten – at home. The Wallabies came close, but ultimately failed, although the Pumas’ spirited opposition was never going to threaten the Kiwis’ march through this year’s tournament.
If the Boks can combine the successful defensive tactics that the Lions used with their own natural flair and desire to attack, then New Zealand could be in trouble.
Damian McKenzie will want to use the rest of this season to make the fullback shirt his own – or at least ensure Ben Smith doesn’t just stroll back into his jersey once he returns from his sabbatical. Meanwhile, Sonny Bill Williams will be keen to impress after a poor series against the Lions and a less-than-stellar start to this year’s Championship.
For the Boks, Elton Jantjies seems to have finally taken the step up from Super Rugby star to international leader, but there will be no greater challenge to him than the All Blacks. His kicking game especially will need to be on point.
The battle of the best second rows in the game will be great to watch, particularly with solid set pieces being so important.
Prediction
The Springboks are clearly improving and promise to push their old enemy hard, but the All Blacks will have too much class across the field.
All Blacks by 15 points.
6:05pm
Oliver Matthews said | 6:05pm
Smith puts the ball in and the ABs win the scrum.
Barrett tries to cause some chaos with a kick through the Boks line but they regather and the South Africans look to run the ball back.
Penalty to South Africa as Hames infringes.
Elton kicks to touch and the Boks have a line out on the ABs 22
They need points from this attack
6:03pm
Cadfael said | 6:03pm
And this is with 39 % possession and 29 % territory.
6:02pm
Oliver Matthews said | 6:02pm
Another turnover and the Boks have the ball back.
The Beast looks to punch a hole but is wrapped up.
A nice kick in behind the ABs presents a chance for the Boks – Jantjies will need to keep thinking of how to challenge the ABs and keep their defence guessing.
Sadly Kriel can’t regather the kick and knocks on
All Blacks put in at the scrum.
6:02pm
ThugbyFan said | 6:02pm
And WB were ahead 17-0 a few weeks ago and still lost. Rugby is a numbers game
6:03pm
Oliver Matthews said | 6:03pm
Yeah but that was against the All Blacks!
What do you think the final score is going to today Thugby?
6:01pm
Oliver Matthews said | 6:01pm
Turnover and the ABs look to attack
6:01pm
Oliver Matthews said | 6:01pm
Boks put Skosan at the front of a line out and win another one.
They maintain possession through a few phases but aren’t making much ground.
The ABs are up quick and putting pressure on the ball carriers.
5:59pm
Oliver Matthews said | 5:59pm
17 – 0 to New Zealand after
Barrett slots the conversion
The Boks are in a bit of shock – they’ve had plenty of possession and done well in the set piece but find themselves 17 to 0 down after 22 minutes
Could be a long night for the Boks if they don’t stop these mistakes and get themselves in the game soon!