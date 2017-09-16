Canelo Alvarez vs Gennady Golovkin Australian start time: Date, venue, key information

Dubbed ‘Supremacy’, the highly anticipated middleweight bout between Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin is set to take place on Sunday, September 17. The card itself will begin at 10am (AEST), with the main fight scheduled for approximately midday (AEST).

The bout will take place at Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena – the same venue that hosted Mayweather vs McGregor less than a month ago. New York’s Madison Square Garden, Los Angeles’ Dodger Stadium and Dallas’ AT&T Stadium also bid to host the bout, but lost out.

Alvarez, of Mexico, sports a 49-1-1 record in his career, with a draw in his fifth career fight and a loss to Mayweather in 2013 the only blemishes.

This will be his third fight at T-Mobile Arena, having defeated countryman Julio Cesar Chavez there in May this year, while also defeating the UK’s Amir Khan at the venue in May 2016.

Golovkin enters this match as a warm favourite, however, having gone undefeated in his boxing career thus far.

His 37 career wins have included a frightening 33 knockouts. This is the Kazakhstanian’s first professional fight in Las Vegas.

Canelo Alvarez vs Gennady Golovkin: Key fight information Start time: Undercard – 10am, Main event – 12pm (approx)

Venue: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas

TV: Main Event

Online: Main Event

Betting: Golovkin $1.66, Alvarez $2.20

The fight card

Undercard – 10am

Ryan Martin (USA) vs Francisco Rojo (Mexico) – lightweight

Diego De La Hoya (Mexico) vs Randy Caballero (USA) – super bantamweight

Joseph Diaz (USA) vs Jorge Lara (Mexico) – featherweight

Canelo Alvarez (Mexico) vs Gennady Golovkin (Kazakhstan) – middleweight

Broadcast information

The fight is only viewable in Australia through Main Event. Main Event requires an existing Foxtel or Optus TV subscription, with the fight itself costing $39.95.

The broadcast begins at 10am (AEST) and will have replays every six hours from 6pm.

Many pubs and clubs will be showing the fight on the big screen, while The Roar will also be covering the bout in extensive detail with a live blog, highlights videos and all other news and discussion.