Canelo Alvarez vs Gennady Golovkin how to watch in Australia

The middleweight world championship is on the line as Mexico’s Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin of Kazakhstan do battle on Sunday, September 17 (AEST) in Las Vegas. This is The Roar‘s ultimate guide to watching the event.

The fight itself is scheduled to begin at midday (AEST), although this could be delayed if the three fights on the undercard take longer than scheduled to be decided.

Alvarez enters this fight with an impressive record of 49-1-1, with 34 of those victories by knockout and the one defeat coming against the unbeatable Floyd Mayweather.

Golovkin, or ‘GGG’ as he’s nicknamed, enters this fight as the favourite however. He sports a perfect 37-0 record in his boxing career so far, with all but four of those victories coming by knockout.

How to watch the fight on TV

Pay-per-view broadcasterMain Event is the exclusive televisor of this event in Australia.

Main Event’s coverage will begin at 10am (AEST), starting with the three fights on the undercard, before the Alvarez-Golovkin fight itself begins at approximately midday (AEST).

The fight will cost you $39.95 to view – $20 cheaper than Pacquiao vs Horn and Mayweather vs McGregor – and will also include access to replays every six hours, starting at 6pm (AEST) on Sunday, September 17 and finishing at 4:59 am on Tuesday, September 19.

Main Event is only available through an existing Foxtel TV subscription – not Foxtel Now – or Optus TV.

If you don’t have either of these services, you’ll have to head down to a pub showing the fight if you want to watch it on a big screen.

How to live stream the fight

Unfortunately, given Main Event is only available through Foxtel’s television service and not on Foxtel Now, there is no legal way to stream the bout in Australia.

The Roar, however, will have the fight covered with a live blog, as well as extensive coverage and highlights of all the action taking place at the T Mobile Arena.