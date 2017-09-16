Chris Scott simply out-coached John Longmire

The Cats have made a huge statement with a dominant win over the Sydney Swans on Friday night at the MCG following an abysmal effort against Richmond in the qualifying final.

After a 51-point loss at the hands of the red-hot Tigers, the majority of the football world labelled the Cats as pretenders, not contenders, claiming they don’t really have what it takes to fight for the premiership.

This hypothesis, however, can be put on hold for at least another week until the Cats face the Adelaide Crows in what shapes as one of the biggest finals in recent memory.

Chris Scott can rest easy over the next few days, as much of the 59-point shellacking was orchestrated in the coaches box. Scott certainly didn’t escape the mid-week hype, with his poor finals record right in the spotlight, but his big coaching risks paid huge dividends against Longmire’s Swans.

After lacking firepower in the forward 50 against Richmond the previous week, Scott left a gaping hole in his midfield by placing Dangerfield deep inside 50 in an attempt to bring some prowess to the forward line against the Swans.

A four-goal first-half performance from Dangerfield, where the win was ultimately set up, proved Scott’s daring decision to be a successful one.

Dangerfield made a mockery of the Sydney backline, not only with his contested marking and unstoppable leads but also by leaving his fellow goal-kickers essentially unattended.

Equally impressive were the efforts of the Geelong engine room, who without Dangerfield around the ball could’ve been outclassed by Josh Kennedy and co., but it was not to be.

Mark Blicavs paid close attention to Josh Kennedy around the stoppages, keeping him accountable all night and particularly in the first half. The star Swans midfielder managed to collect only 20 disposals, well below his standard set the previous week, when he amassed 29 and booted two majors.

Mitch Duncan is undoubtedly in career-best form and was scintillating in the Geelong win, gathering 36 disposals and contributing two goals. Alongside Duncan, Sam Menegola caused Sydney significant headaches, accumulating 26 touches, eight tackles and two goals

To cap off a brilliant team performance by Geelong, Harry Taylor fronted up against a seemingly injury-hampered Lance Franklin after the late withdrawal of Tom Lonergan, holding him goalless – a magnificent effort despite Franklin’s corked thigh.

It was a clinical, composed and hard-earned win by the Cats. The relentless effort of Geelong was reflected perfectly by a superb chase-down tackle from Tom Stewart on Luke Parker in the second quarter as well a third-quarter pressure act from Steven Motlop.

One game, beaten by the better team on the night, and just like that the Swans are out of the premiership race.

Since Round 6 the Swans have been the team to beat, putting a horror 0-6 start behind them and tearing through the competition, letting the football world know they were well and truly in the hunt for the flag.

Interestingly, both the Swans’ two home-and-away losses since Round 6 came against Hawthorn, and what was intriguing about Geelong’s performance was that Chris Scott seemed to have learnt from coaching genius Alastair Clarkson’s tactics.

When the game was ultimately won in the second quarter, the Cats controlled the ball and dominated the marking (+76 marks) in a similar way to the Hawks, who played the game on their terms against the Swans in both wins.

Not only was it that, but on numerous occasions the Swans midfielders found themselves deep in the backline being required to defend. If you remember the Hawks’ second win against the Swans, you’ll remember Dan Hannebery being caught in the goalsquare defending man-mountain Jarryd Roughead late in the game, resulting in an easy mark and goal for the Hawks.

Watching the game tonight, you will have noticed a similar trend. At different times both Hannebery and Kennedy found themselves inside defensive 50 on bigger opponents.

The Swans are out; the Cats are into the prelim. A masterful coaching performance from Chris Scott has ramped up the Geelong debate. Who knows if Geelong really is the real deal, or if the Adelaide Crows are a bridge too far? I can’t wait to find out.