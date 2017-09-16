Cowboys come from behind to conquer Eels, book prelim

A Michael Morgan masterclass has allowed the North Queensland Cowboys to defy the odds for a second straight week, winning their semi-final by eight points against the Parramatta Eels at ANZ Stadium.

Morgan was by far the best player on the field, his kicking game paving the way for the Cowboys to get over the Eels, before he took on the line five minutes from fulltime and scored the winning try.

It would be hard to find a more complete performance throughout the finals than what the Cowboys produced in the semi-final. The first half was of the highest quality though, with the Eels also playing top notch footy.

The writing may have been on the wall for the men in blue and gold as the sides went to halftime though. Despite leading 10-6, the Eels had struggled to score close to the line. The Cowboys goalline defence was essentially got them through last week against the Sharks, and it was on fire again.

Heading into the break, it was a pair of long-range tries to the Eels, both off Cowboys kicks. The first of those saw Semi Radradra latch onto a kick and run 100 metres, before Will Smith deflected a grubber and ran 90 as well.

The Cowboys scored one in the middle of those, with Kyle Feldt producing a miracle to keep his body above the ground and go over in the corner.

North Queensland started the second half off in perfect fashion. They forced an error out of the Eels almost immediately and with Morgan bombing from 45 metres out, it took a determined effort from John Asiata to pinch the ball away from Will Smith and score behind the posts.

It set the tone for the second half as the Eels collapsed in a heap. Their attacking game went out the back window, they made a stack of errors and let the tension of the game get to them, having to spend much of the next half hour defending.

The Cowboys moved further in front in the 52nd minute when Coen Hess went over to score off a marvellous inside ball from Te Maire Martin.

They led by eight points at that point, and even though they didn’t score again, Morgan took over the game. His kicking kept them in control, with dropouts forced left, right and centre. It all became too much for the Eels, with Morgan eventually crossing for another try six minutes from fulltime to ice the game.

Michael Jennings scored a consolation try in the final minute, but that’s all it was. Nothing more, and the Eels season has come to an end in what was a very disappointing performance.

The Cowboys now move on and play the Sydney Roosters at Allianz Stadium next Saturday for the spot in the grand final.