Cowboys come from behind to conquer Eels, book prelim

A Michael Morgan masterclass has allowed the North Queensland Cowboys to defy the odds for a second straight week, winning their semi-final by eight points against the Parramatta Eels at ANZ Stadium.
Morgan was by far the best player on the field, his kicking game paving the way for the Cowboys to get over the Eels, before he took on the line five minutes from fulltime and scored the winning try.
It would be hard to find a more complete performance throughout the finals than what the Cowboys produced in the semi-final. The first half was of the highest quality though, with the Eels also playing top notch footy.
The writing may have been on the wall for the men in blue and gold as the sides went to halftime though. Despite leading 10-6, the Eels had struggled to score close to the line. The Cowboys goalline defence was essentially got them through last week against the Sharks, and it was on fire again.
Heading into the break, it was a pair of long-range tries to the Eels, both off Cowboys kicks. The first of those saw Semi Radradra latch onto a kick and run 100 metres, before Will Smith deflected a grubber and ran 90 as well.
The Cowboys scored one in the middle of those, with Kyle Feldt producing a miracle to keep his body above the ground and go over in the corner.
North Queensland started the second half off in perfect fashion. They forced an error out of the Eels almost immediately and with Morgan bombing from 45 metres out, it took a determined effort from John Asiata to pinch the ball away from Will Smith and score behind the posts.
It set the tone for the second half as the Eels collapsed in a heap. Their attacking game went out the back window, they made a stack of errors and let the tension of the game get to them, having to spend much of the next half hour defending.
The Cowboys moved further in front in the 52nd minute when Coen Hess went over to score off a marvellous inside ball from Te Maire Martin.
They led by eight points at that point, and even though they didn’t score again, Morgan took over the game. His kicking kept them in control, with dropouts forced left, right and centre. It all became too much for the Eels, with Morgan eventually crossing for another try six minutes from fulltime to ice the game.
Michael Jennings scored a consolation try in the final minute, but that’s all it was. Nothing more, and the Eels season has come to an end in what was a very disappointing performance.
The Cowboys now move on and play the Sydney Roosters at Allianz Stadium next Saturday for the spot in the grand final.
September 16th 2017 @ 9:52pm
Womblat said | September 16th 2017 @ 9:52pm | ! Report
Wow. Stunned. NEVER saw that coming.
When are the Cowboys ever going to admit they are done?
September 16th 2017 @ 9:58pm
Matthew Pearce said | September 16th 2017 @ 9:58pm | ! Report
The Cows have so much determination it’s ridiculous.
They could lend some to the Titans, stop them being the state embarrassment.
September 16th 2017 @ 10:04pm
Womblat said | September 16th 2017 @ 10:04pm | ! Report
I’m astounded by their guts. They have no legitimate right to be there. But they just keep gnawing away like a mad dog on a year old bone.
It’s bordering on outright stupid.
September 16th 2017 @ 9:54pm
Michael said | September 16th 2017 @ 9:54pm | ! Report
As a Parramatta fan, we were totally outplayed by the cowboys, can’t complain about the referees, the cows took control of the 2nd half and deserved to win. Great game even though my team lost. Go the cows, they don’t have to cheat to win. Play tough and fair in the spirit of the game. Good show, good luck, I hope the cowboys go all the way.
September 16th 2017 @ 10:01pm
Peter Phelps said | September 16th 2017 @ 10:01pm | ! Report
The Cowboys deserved their win tonight. They had the Eels pinned in their own half for most of the game and the Eels score line flattered them. Hope they can get over the Roosters next week as I would love to see them in the GF.
September 16th 2017 @ 10:19pm
Jimmmy said | September 16th 2017 @ 10:19pm | ! Report
I hope Parra get a lot out of that game . I love the Cows but the turnout of the Parra fans was awesome. I think the better team won but I can only wish Parra great success next season.
September 16th 2017 @ 10:21pm
Gags said | September 16th 2017 @ 10:21pm | ! Report
Best refing I’ve seen in a long long time, well done