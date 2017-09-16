Fijian Drua vs NSW Country Eagles: NRC live scores

In possibly the most anticipated game of the 2017 NRC season, the Fijian Drua will play their first ever home game, hosting the NSW Country Eagles. Join The Roar for all the action from 1pm (AEST).

The Drua rebounded from a first round loss to run in seven tries against the Melbourne Rising last weekend.

With typical Fijian flair, the Drua played some excellent running rugby, showcasing some extraordinary offloading skills. The Drua have collectively beaten 65 defenders in their first two games, scoring 13 tries.

The Eagles had a bye in Round 2 after a disappointing loss the Rams in Round 1, in which they scored three tries. The New South Welshmen will continue to try to build on their winning form from last season.

For Fiji, Peceli Nacebe was the man to watch last weekend, and he did not disappoint. Nacebe scored two outstanding tries and played a major part in another two. He was also successful on five of his conversion attempts to contribute 20 points to his team’s total score.

The Eagles’ big lock, Tom Staniforth, is a true workhorse who boasts plenty of experience for someone still quite young. With a 113kg frame, Staniforth had 19 carries in the Eagles’ opening round, enough to create major headaches for the Rams defensive line. He is also a defensive anchor, making 12 tackles and only missing one.

Prediction

The Eagles had a strong season last year but will have a serious challenge playing the Drua in Fiji after a week off.

The Drua, on the other hand, seem to have properly kicked their maiden season off after the first round hiccup. They play an exciting brand of football and, if they can maintain their confidence and composure, should be successful in this year’s NRC.

With a home ground advantage and the momentum of an outstanding win last weekend, the Drua should make it two victories in a row.

Drua 52-17 Eagles