Five talking points from Brisbane Broncos vs Penrith Panthers NRL semi-final

The post-script of the Brisbane Broncos’ victory over the Penrith Panthers will not surprise anyone. It provided a narrative that was all too predictable.

1. The Bronco defence

The most influential aspect of the game was the ability of the Brisbane defence to soak up the constant pressure of the Panthers. With the mastermind Wayne Bennett pulling the strings it appeared the Queenslanders were under instructions to slow down the Panthers at all costs.

Conceding penalties on their own line didn’t concern the Broncos and the number of stoppages throughout the game seemed almost an admission that the youthful and energetic Penrith side would eventually, if allowed to play expansive football, run over the top of the more experienced Broncos forwards.

This never occurred, as the Broncos were able to blunt much of the Panthers attack and their only try was scored by a front-rower, reflecting the defensive dominance of the Broncos backline.

2. The Panther attack

The amount of tackles it takes the Panthers to convert field position and weight of possession into points was once again on show against the Broncos.

There doesn’t seem to be anything clinical about the attack they produce, with much of their forays into opposition territory appearing to be spontaneous and ad lib, rather than well-crafted and structured.

Despite having Nathan Cleary, one of the future superstars of the competition, there needs to be more organisation and communication in terms of the lines and holes that the runners are attacking.

The passing game is there and the will of the runners is obvious yet there is something missing in the Penrith attack and this will be the main source of interest when pre-season begins in a few months’ time.

3. HIA

In an awful night of head clashes, it was pleasing to see players taken from the field without question and for their own protection and safety.

Despite a couple of the incidents looking minor at first glance, there was no doubt the injuries were significant and it was pleasing to see the NRL’s procedures work well and protect the game’s most important assets; the players.

4. The crowd

With over 38,000 people in attendance, the NRL can at least start the weekend on a positive.

I’ll be out at the game tomorrow night when the Eels take on the Cowboys and there will be a good crowd at ANZ, in a game that the Parramatta faithful will attend in droves.

After such a disappointing first week of finals, the NRL will turn a blind eye and write off the past figures.

There shouldn’t be another poorly-attended game from this point on and the powers at be will be sure to make us aware of just how successful the finals series is, despite some serious issues that existed throughout the season with scheduling and attendance figures.

5. The referees

Thank whichever God-like deity you believe in that the game wasn’t won on a clanger as many believe every other finals match has been in the 2017 series.

There were a few dubious calls and some questionable moments yet the general trend of the Broncos stoic defence and the impotent Penrith attack was the key reasoning behind the end result.

Perhaps Tony Archer will sleep a little better tonight after a heated week, where he must have prayed for a team to defeat another without the dirty innuendo and conspiracy theories that have filled media over the last week.

The Broncos and Panthers produced a high quality and intense game, but certainly not one where the officials determined the outcome with a host of rash decisions.