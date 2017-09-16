GWS Giants vs West Coast Eagles: AFL Finals live scores, blog

The GWS Giants and the West Coast Eagles have a spot in a preliminary final on the line, but only one can go through to face the Richmond Tigers for a shot at the big dance.
Join The Roar for live scores from the match and a live blog of the first semi-final on Saturday evening at Spotless Stadium, starting from 7:25pm AEST.
Last week GWS got beat up quite badly at Adelaide Oval – the Crows kicked a mountain of goals on them in the second quarter and after that the second half was yawn-inspiring.
Injury was added to insult during the week when it was confirmed that both Jeremy Cameron and Shane Mumford were ruled out for the year due to injury – a more important pair of Giants you would struggle to find.
As for West Coast, a few weeks ago none though they would make finals, but twice in a row they have just narrowly scraped through.
They finished in the top eight by a margin of just 0.2 per cent, and then last week won through over Port Adelaide in an elimination final only following an after-the-siren goal from Luke Shuey, which itself came after an extra-time period.
It wouldn’t be a shock for the Eagles, after living on the edge so long, to come into this one a bit flat – of course, if they can maintain their intensity and desire to survive, then just about anything could happen.
Prediction
There’s every chance the Giants come out and, with the home ground advantage on the side, simply mop the floor with their opponents. That said… I like to live dangerously.
West Coast Eagles by 5.
7:35pm
AdelaideDocker said | 7:35pm | ! Report
GOAL GWS
There we go! Shiel the first goal-kicker.
Great goal.
GWS lead by 7.
GWS Giants: 1.1 (7)
West Coast: 0.0 (0)
7:34pm
AdelaideDocker said | 7:34pm | ! Report
BEHIND GWS
Toby Greene has the chance to kick the first major of the match, but his heavily angled shot heads to the left.
Well, at least it’s a score.
GWS Giants: 0.1 (1)
West Coast: 0.0 (0)
7:33pm
Cat said | 7:33pm | ! Report
Low skilled scrap fest so far
7:31pm
AdelaideDocker said | 7:31pm | ! Report
Toby Greene has the best scoring opportunity to either team thus far, but his shot doesn’t make the distance and West Coast’s defence all too easily mops it up in the backline.
We’re almost five minutes in and there’s been no scores to either side as yet.
7:33pm
AdelaideDocker said | 7:33pm | ! Report
Just as I typed this, Mitchell had a opportunistic ping at goal, but it was out of bounds on the full. Would’ve been something special.
7:31pm
Kangajets said | 7:31pm | ! Report
Definitely more Eagles fans here at the game then the home team
7:30pm
AdelaideDocker said | 7:30pm | ! Report
I know it’s very easy to bag GWS on their crowd sizes, but this appears to be a genuinely disappointing crowd. Especially for a final.
I’ll wait for a crowd number, though.
7:27pm
AdelaideDocker said | 7:27pm | ! Report
GAME UNDERWAY
The anthem is done, the coin toss completed, and the first ball has been bounced. We’re underway!
The Eagle’s attempt a forward entry, but GWS defensively cut it off and storm down their end of the group. That hasn’t worked either, and we’re in the middle again. A bit of a fierce start to the match, as you’d expect from finals footy.
GWS Giants: 0.0 (0)
West Coast: 0.0 (0)
7:23pm
Rick Disnick said | 7:23pm | ! Report
Evening all.
Hopefully the WCE can get up.
Tipping Giants by 21 points.
Have a good call, AD.
7:24pm
AdelaideDocker said | 7:24pm | ! Report
Enjoy the game, Rick.
Let’s hope my call tonight is as exciting as last Saturday.
7:21pm
Mattician6x6 said | 7:21pm | ! Report
Here we go, 15pts wce way, disappointing crowd as expected
7:22pm
AdelaideDocker said | 7:22pm | ! Report
I’ve said 5 points, you say 15.
We’ll see who’s closest in a few hours time!
7:28pm
Kangajets said | 7:28pm | ! Report
There are more eagles fans here then gws
But parramatta eels are playing next door and that would affect the crowd
7:19pm
AdelaideDocker said | 7:19pm | ! Report
TEAMS:
There’s no late changes for either team.
GWS GIANTS
HB Heath Shaw, Phil Davis, Lachie Whitfield
C Dylan Shiel, Josh Kelly, Adam Tomlinson
HF Jacob Hopper, Jonathon Patton, Brett Deledio
F Steve Johnson, Harrison Himmelberg, Toby Greene
FOL Rory Lobb, Stephen Coniglio, Callan Ward
I/C Tom Scully, Tim Taranto, Nathan Wilson, Matt de Boer
Jeremy Cameron (hamstring) and Shane Mumford (foot) are massive outs for the hosts, and Tim Taranto and Steve Johnson are back!
WEST COAST
B Liam Duggan, Eric Mackenzie, Brad Sheppard
Hb Elliot Yeo, Jeremy McGovern, Shannon Hurn
C Lewis Jetta, Matt Priddis, Andrew Gaff
HF Jack Redden, Jack Darling, Drew Petrie
f Mark LeCras, Josh J. Kennedy, Jamie Cripps
FOl Nathan Vardy, Sam Mitchell, Luke Shuey
I/C Dom Sheed, Sharrod Wellingham, Mark Hutchings, Tom Barrass
Just the one change for the Eagles, with Luke Partington omitted, and Sharrod Wellingham returning to the team.
7:16pm
AdelaideDocker said | 7:16pm | ! Report
Hello Roarers, and welcome to the second semi-final of the weekend!
The game’s about 9 minutes away.