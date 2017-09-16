GWS Giants vs West Coast Eagles AFL Finals start time, date, venue, squads, broadcast information

The GWS Giants have their backs against the wall as they host the surging West Coast Eagles in a semi final. The match is scheduled to get underway at 7:25pm (AEST) on Saturday, September 16.

Tipped as premiership favourites all season, Greater Western Sydney have struggled to deliver on their promise in patches this season, with their heavy qualifying loss to Adelaide a prime example.

With both Jeremy Cameron and Shane Mumford done for 2017, the flag looks to have almost completely slipped out of the Giants’ grasp.

West Coast, on the other hand, were supposed to be on the golf course a few weeks ago, with a stunning series of results in round 23 catapulting them into an unlikely finals campaign.

They’ve made the most of their surprise berth so far, knocking off Port Adelaide by two points in an extra-time thriller of an elimination final.

Kick-off: 7:25pm (AEST), Saturday September 16

Venue: Spotless Stadium, Sydney

TV: Live, Seven, Fox Footy 504

Online: Live, Foxtel Now, AFL Live Pass

Betting: GWS Giants $1.44, West Coast $2.90

All-Time Head-to-Head: West Coast 5, GWS Giants 2

Finals Head-to-Head: Never previously met

Last Meeting: GWS Giants 12.9 (81) def. West Coast 9.6 (60) – Round 22, 2017

Teams

Geelong Cats

IN: Daniel Menzel, Darcy Lang

OUT: Cameron Guthrie (Calf), Jordan Murdoch (Omitted)

B: Tom Stewart, Tom Lonergan, Zach Tuohy

HB: Andrew Mackie, Lachie Henderson, Zach Guthrie

C: Mitch Duncan, Joel Selwood, Mark Blicavs

HF: Sam Menegola, Harry Taylor, Brandan Parfitt

F: Daniel Menzel, Tom Hawkins, James Parsons

FOL: Zac Smith, Patrick Dangerfield, Scott Selwood

I/C: Jed Bews, Jake Kolodjashnij, Darcy Lang, Steven Motlop

EMG: Rhys Stanley, Jordan Murdoch, Jackson Thurlow

Sydney Swans

No Change

B: Nick Smith, Heath Grundy, Callum Mills

HB: Jarrad McVeigh, Dane Rampe, Zak Jones

C: Isaac Heeney, Josh P. Kennedy, Jake Lloyd

HF: Dean Towers, Lance Franklin, George Hewett

F: Kieren Jack, Callum Sinclair, Sam Reid

FOL: Sam Naismith, Dan Hannebery, Luke Parker

I/C: Harry Cunningham, Nic Newman, Tom Papley, Gary Rohan

EMG: Aliir Aliir, Daniel Robinson, Lewis Melican

Broadcast Information

Channel Seven and Fox Footy 504 will both be broadcasting this match live in Australia.

Seven’s free-to-air coverage begins at 7pm (AEST), with roughly 25 minutes of content before the game begins at 7:25pm. It will be broadcast on the network’s sister channel 7mate in Queensland and WA.

Fox Footy 504’s coverage starts a little earlier – 6:30pm (AEST) – following on from a replay of the previous night’s Geelong-Sydney semi final.

Their pre-game coverage will continue until the match begins at 7:35pm and, as always, will be ad-free during the quarters.

If you have a Foxtel subscription already and would prefer to stream the game, you can do so through the Foxtel App – included at no extra charge.

Foxtel’s independant streaming service Foxtel Now is available to those without an existing subscription.

An AFL Live Pass is the other way to stream the game.