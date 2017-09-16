GWS Giants vs West Coast Eagles live stream: How to watch the AFL Finals online or on TV

It’s win and play a preliminary final or lose and go home for the GWS Giants and West Coast Eagles when they clash in their semi-final. This is The Roar’s guide on live streaming the match online and watching it on TV.

The Spotless Stadium semi begins at 7:25pm (AEST) on Saturday, September 16.

The Giants knocked the Eagles off twice in 2017, winning by eight points at Perth’s Domain Stadium in Round 10, before triumphing at home in Round 22 by 21 points.

Those victories were Greater Western Sydney’s first victories over the Eagles since joining the competition. These sides have not met in a final before.

How to watch the match on TV

The match will be available on both free-to-air TV, through Channel Seven, as well as through pay-TV on Foxtel’s Fox Footy 504.

Channel Seven – 7mate in Queensland and WA – will have pre-game coverage beginning from 7pm (AEST), whereas Foxtel’s coverage will begin at 6:30pm.

Watching the game on Fox Footy – which has no ad breaks from siren to siren – will required a valid Foxtel subscription.

How to live stream the match online

If you have an existing Foxtel subscription, you’ll be able to stream the match through the Foxtel App. This service is included at no addtional cost in your subscription.

You can also live stream the match via Foxtel Now, an independant service that allows you to stream Foxtel channels – for a monthly fee.

Another option is an AFL Live Pass. Telstra post-paid mobile customers can get this service both cost and data-free as part of their mobile plan, while it is also available for seperate subscription.

The Roar will, as always, have extensive coverage of the match, including a live blog and highlights.