Huddersfield Town vs Leicester City: EPL live scores

Huddersfield Town will be looking to keep their third clean sheet when they host former Premier League champions Leicester City. Join The Roar from 12 midnight (AEST) for live scores.

After a dream start to their Premier League campaign, Huddersfield were brought back to Earth in their last fixture, against West Ham United.

The Terriers never got into their groove as they went down 2-nil at London Stadium.

Still, Huddersfield are still unbeaten at home, and have yet to concede a goal at The John Smith’s Stadium.

Martin Cranie and Jonathon Hogg are both in doubt, with a hip and ankle injury respectively, while Collin Quaner will be given a late fitness test. Steve Mounie suffered a knock and is also in doubt, while Kasey Palmer, who is on loan from Chelsea, is out with a hamstring problem.

Leicester City have only managed to grab three points thus far, losing three of their four opening fixtures.

The Foxes have had a rough run to start their Premier League campaign, having to face Arsenal on opening day, Manchester United at Old Trafford, and then defending champions Chelsea in their last fixture.

Leicester have not been short on goals though, scoring five – Jamie Vardy leading the tally, with three.

The Foxes welcome back Vincente Iborra and Kelechi Iheanacho, however Christian Fuchs and Matty James are both in doubt with an eye and Achilles injury respectively.

Prediction

Leicester City have more quality up front but have struggled to be structured in their defence. Huddersfield Town are well balanced all-round, but will struggle to out-play a Leicester side desperate for three points.

Huddersfield Town 1-3 Leicester City