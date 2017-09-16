Parramatta Eels vs North Queensland Cowboys live stream: How to watch the NRL Finals online or on TV, kick-off time, date, venue

The North Queensland Cowboys caused the upset of the finals last weekend, but will need to produce another special performance when they travel to Sydney for a semi-final against the Parramatta Eels. This is The Roar‘s guide to live streaming the match online and watching it on TV.

The match, set to be played at ANZ Stadium in Homebush is scheduled for kick-off at 7:40pm (AEST) on Sautrday, September 16.

The Cowboys were never expected to be in this position, having unexpectedly beaten the Sharks last year after crawling into the top eight.

On the other hand, the Eels faced a tough trip to Melbourne last week and almost came away with victory against the Storm. Their second chance has kept them alive though, and they will go into this week as heavy favourites.

How to watch the match on TV

The match will be broadcast on two stations in Australia, one on Foxtel and the other free-to-air TV.

The FTA TV option is on the Nine Network. They cover every game of the season, including finals and State of Origin, and will begin their broadcast at 7pm (AEST) on Saturday evening, allowing for a 40-minute pre-game.

Their broadcast may be on 9Go, 9Gem or Southern Cross TV if you are in regional areas. Check your local guides to confirm this information.

The other way to watch the contest will be on Fox League. This is Fox Sports’ rugby league channel. They will broadcast Holden Cup in the afternoon, then switch to a pre-game show for the NRL.

To watch Fox League on Channel 502, you will need a valid Foxtel TV subscription with the sports package.

How to live stream the match online

For those with a valid Foxtel TV subscription, you will be able to stream the game online through the Foxtel app.

If you only want to stream Foxtel channels without the TV package, you can do so using Foxtel Now, which starts from $29 per month.

The other way to stream the game is through the NRL live pass., which allows you to stream NRL matches from $3.99 per week, or you can purchase an annual pass for $99.99.

Key Game Information: Parramatta Eels vs North Queensland Cowboys NRL semi-final

Kick-off: 7:40pm (AEST)

Venue: ANZ Stadium, Sydney

TV: Live, Fox League 502 and Nine Network

Online: Live, Foxtel app, Foxtel now and NRL live pass

Betting: Eels $1.26, Cowboys $3.25

Overall record: Played 37, Cowboys 19, Eels 17, drawn 1

Last meeting: 2017, Round 14 – Cowboys 32 defeat Eels 6

Last five: Cowboys 3, Eels 2

Record in finals: Played 1, Cowbos 1, Eels 0

Record at venue: Played 1, Cowboys 1, Eels 0

Referees: Matt Cecchin and Ben Cummins

Parramatta Eels

1. Will Smith 2. Semi Radradra 3. Michael Jennings 4. Brad Takairangi 5. Kirisome Auva’a 6. Corey Norman 7. Mitchell Moses 8. Daniel Alvaro 9. Cameron King 10. Tim Mannah 11. Manu Ma’u 12. Tepai Moeroa 13. Nathan Brown

Interchange: 14. Beau Scott 15. Kenny Edwards 16. Siosaia Vave 17. Suaia Matagi 18. Kaysa Pritchard 19. Peni Terepo 20. David Gower 21. Josh Hoffman

North Queensland Cowboys

1. Lachlan Coote 2. Kyle Feldt 3. Javid Bowen 4. Kane Linnett 5. Antonio Winterstein 6. Te Maire Martin 7. Michael Morgan 8. John Asiata 9. Jake Granville 10. Scott Bolton 11. Gavin Cooper 12. Ethan Lowe 13. Jason Taumalolo

Interchange: 14. Ben Hampton 15. Coen Hess 16. Corey Jensen 17. Shaun Fensom 18. Ray Thompson 19. Justin O’Neill 20. Braeden Uele 21. Patrick Mago

Don’t forget The Roar will carry live coverage and highlights of every NRL finals match.