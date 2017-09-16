JP Duminy calls time on Test career

South Africa batsman JP Duminy has decided to quit Test cricket but will continue to feature in the shorter formats of the game, the 33-year-old said on Saturday.

“After long and careful deliberation, I have decided to retire from first-class and Test match cricket with immediate effect,” the left-hander, who scored 2,103 runs in 46 Tests, said.

“It is an experience that cannot be replaced and one I will always cherish. Test cricket has always been the pinnacle and I’ve been fortunate enough to experience some memorable highlights with the Proteas.”

Duminy, who also bowls off-spin, made his test debut in 2008 against Australia in Perth.

“In the years ahead, my focus will be placed on attaining limited-overs cricket success for South Africa,” he added.