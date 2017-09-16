Matildas best Brazil 2-1 in front of sell-out crowd

In a great day for Australian Football, the Matildas defeated Brazil 2-1 at a sold-out Pepper Stadium.

The crowd was littered with Matilda jerseys and the playing surface and weather contributed to a wonderful occasion.

Brazil started brightly in the first ten minutes before the Matildas took control and looked the better team throughout the first half.

Despite the weight of quality possession, it took some time before they could break down the visitors, who had a few chances of their own.

The final pass was the reason the Australians were not on the scoreboard earlier and it took over half an hour before Lisa De Vanna produced another strike to amaze us and remind everyone of the legacy she will leave on Australian football.

The one goal lead at half time was valuable yet not enough upon which to rest their laurels and the Matildas leapt straight back into attack in the second period.

It was hard to believe that Sam Kerr could do any more that she had done in the first half, looking dangerous with every touch, yet she got better and better as the game went on.

Her header to send the Matildas to a two-goal lead was outstanding and world class. Late in the game she produced even more magic and Australia could have snatched another.

Debinha found a goal from a wonderful pass from Cristiane and the game was played in a tense atmosphere for the last fifteen minutes.

The Matildas had a few late chances, however the final score line perhaps reflected the quality of both teams. Cristiane was excellent for the visitors and despite some cynical challenges, their class was clear.

For the Matildas, Alanna Kennedy was outstanding and Ellie Carpenter and Katrina Gorry played brilliantly. Kerr was great up front yet Caitlin Foord seemed out of sorts.

The carnival moves to Newcastle on Tuesday and we look forward to another gripping encounter, with the Brazilians, potentially a little more acclimatised and comfortable after their long journey to Australia.