Stunned Swans skipper looking for answers

Shell-shocked Sydney skipper Josh Kennedy was left searching for answers after the Geelong onslaught that brought the Swans’ AFL season to a close.

Sydney’s much vaunted pressure was nowhere to be seen at the MCG as the Cats stormed to a 15.8 (98) to 5.9 (39) semi-final win on Friday night.

“I’m not too sure to be honest,” Kennedy replied when asked where his side fell down.

“I think the reality is they were just better than us in all facets of the game.

“At no stage were we able to get momentum. They were better inside and they used the ball better on the outside.

“They got what they deserved.”

The Swans won 15 of 17 games to make it to the sudden-death semi-final against the Cats, becoming the first team in history to make the finals after a 0-6 start.

“We did a lot of work to put ourselves in that position and we just didn’t show up, which is very disappointing,” Kennedy said.

“We’ve lost a final and it’s season over … it’s pretty painful. It’s going to be a long six months waiting for next year, but we can’t do anything about it now.”

The loss left Kennedy was unsure how he will ultimately come to view his side’s season.

“It’s pretty hard to answer right now but I’m certainly proud of the way that we were able to turn the season around,” he said.

“But I still had great confidence in the fact that our best was good enough.

“I’m just very disappointed in the way that we showed up as a team.”