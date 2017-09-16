Sydney Rays vs Melbourne Rising: NRC live scores

The Sydney Rays host the Melbourne Rising in Round 3 of the NRC, with kickoff at 3pm (AEST). Join The Roar for match coverage and live scores.

Both teams will be playing for their first victory in the 2017 competition, the Rising having lost to the Spirit and the Drua, while the Rays had a bye and then lost the Sydney derby against the Rams in Round 2.

Despite making the semi-finals last year, the Rising have struggled to make a statement this year. They put in a commendable performance against the attacking powerhouse of the Drua by scoring four tries, however they were out-enthused.

The Rays made the extra week of preseason training count, looking fit and up for the challenge against the Rams. They scored four tries in total but were ultimately unlucky not to get the win in a tough game.

The battle between the fullbacks, two future Wallabies, will go a long way to determining the overall winner.

The Rising’s supremely talented youngster Jack Maddocks has had a great start to the season, scoring a sneaky try against the Drua by running some creative lines off the ball. Definitely a player to watch in the future.

Josh Turner, the opposing custodian, is similarly poised for big things in the near future. Constantly dangerous in attack, Turner scored a great, 75-metre intercept try against the run of play to give the Rays an edge.

Prediction

The Rising will be hoping to capitalise on the Rays’ lack of game experience, however the Sydneysiders looked good in their season opener, and should get the points.

Rays 25-17 Rising