Wallabies vs Argentina kick-off time, date, venue and game info

The Wallabies will host Argentina in their fourth match of the Rugby Championship. The game will be played at GIO Stadium in Canberra on Saturday, Septemeber 16 with the kick-off at 8pm (AEST).
Australia sits just three points ahead of last-placed Argentina on the Rugby Championship ladder after drawing with South Africa in Perth. They lost their first two games against New Zealand and were unable to capitalise on a ten-point lead in the second half.
Now, Michael Cheika and the Wallabies will look for a strong performance against Argentina and hope to get their first win of the competition.
To nearly everyone’s surprise, Argentina went to half time with a small lead over the All Blacks. It was a determined a rugged effort, however, they were unable to hold off New Zealand’s clinical and unrelenting attack, losing by 17 points.
The Argentinians have now lost all three of their Rugby Championship games and sit in last place. However, their confidence will be high after their gallant performance against the All Blacks in New Zealand and they will be confident of winning the match against the Wallabies.
Match info
Where: GIO Stadium, Canberra
When: 8pm (AEST)
TV: Foxsports and Channel 10
Betting: Australia $1.20, Argentina $4.60
Teams
Wallabies:
1 Scott Sio
2 Tatafu Polota-Nau
3 Sekope Kepu
4 Rob Simmons
5 Adam Coleman
6 Ned Hanigan
7 Michael Hooper
8 Sean McMahon
9 Will Genia
10 Bernard Foley
11 Reece Hodge
12 Kurtley Beale
13 Tevita Kuridrani
14 Henry Speight
15 Israel Folau
Replacements
16 Jordan Uelese
17 Tom Robertson
18 Allan Alaalatoa
19 Izack Rodda
20 Jack Dempsey
21 Nick Phipps
22 Samu Kerevi
23 Marika Koroibete
Argentina:
1 Lucas Noguera Paz
2 Agustin Creevy
3 Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro
4 Guido Petti
5 Matias Alemanno
6 Pablo Matera
7 Javier Ortega Desio
8 Tomas Lezana
9 Martin Landajo
10 Nicolas Sanchez
11 Ramiro Moyano Joya
12 Jeronimo de la Fuente
13 Matias Orlando
14 Matias Moroni
15 Emiliano Boffelli
Replacements
16 Julian Montoya
17 Santiago Garcia Botta
18 Enrique Pieretto
19 Marcos Kremer
20 Juan Manuel Leguizamon
21 Tomas Cubelli
22 Santiago Gonzalez Iglesias
23 Manuel Montero
History
2012: 23-19 Australia
2012: 19-25 Australia
2013: 14-13 Australia
2013: 17-54 Australia
2014: 32-24 Australia
2014: 21-17 Argentina
2015: 9-34 Australia
2015: 15-29 Australia
2016: 36-20 Australia
2016: 21-33 Australia