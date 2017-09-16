Wallabies vs Argentina kick-off time, date, venue and game info

The Wallabies will host Argentina in their fourth match of the Rugby Championship. The game will be played at GIO Stadium in Canberra on Saturday, Septemeber 16 with the kick-off at 8pm (AEST).

Australia sits just three points ahead of last-placed Argentina on the Rugby Championship ladder after drawing with South Africa in Perth. They lost their first two games against New Zealand and were unable to capitalise on a ten-point lead in the second half.

Now, Michael Cheika and the Wallabies will look for a strong performance against Argentina and hope to get their first win of the competition.

To nearly everyone’s surprise, Argentina went to half time with a small lead over the All Blacks. It was a determined a rugged effort, however, they were unable to hold off New Zealand’s clinical and unrelenting attack, losing by 17 points.

The Argentinians have now lost all three of their Rugby Championship games and sit in last place. However, their confidence will be high after their gallant performance against the All Blacks in New Zealand and they will be confident of winning the match against the Wallabies.

Match info

Where: GIO Stadium, Canberra

When: 8pm (AEST)

TV: Foxsports and Channel 10

Betting: Australia $1.20, Argentina $4.60

Teams

Wallabies:

1 Scott Sio

2 Tatafu Polota-Nau

3 Sekope Kepu

4 Rob Simmons

5 Adam Coleman

6 Ned Hanigan

7 Michael Hooper

8 Sean McMahon

9 Will Genia

10 Bernard Foley

11 Reece Hodge

12 Kurtley Beale

13 Tevita Kuridrani

14 Henry Speight

15 Israel Folau

Replacements

16 Jordan Uelese

17 Tom Robertson

18 Allan Alaalatoa

19 Izack Rodda

20 Jack Dempsey

21 Nick Phipps

22 Samu Kerevi

23 Marika Koroibete

Argentina:

1 Lucas Noguera Paz

2 Agustin Creevy

3 Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro

4 Guido Petti

5 Matias Alemanno

6 Pablo Matera

7 Javier Ortega Desio

8 Tomas Lezana

9 Martin Landajo

10 Nicolas Sanchez

11 Ramiro Moyano Joya

12 Jeronimo de la Fuente

13 Matias Orlando

14 Matias Moroni

15 Emiliano Boffelli

Replacements

16 Julian Montoya

17 Santiago Garcia Botta

18 Enrique Pieretto

19 Marcos Kremer

20 Juan Manuel Leguizamon

21 Tomas Cubelli

22 Santiago Gonzalez Iglesias

23 Manuel Montero

History

2012: 23-19 Australia

2012: 19-25 Australia

2013: 14-13 Australia

2013: 17-54 Australia

2014: 32-24 Australia

2014: 21-17 Argentina

2015: 9-34 Australia

2015: 15-29 Australia

2016: 36-20 Australia

2016: 21-33 Australia