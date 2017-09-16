 

Wallabies vs Argentina kick-off time, date, venue and game info

    The Wallabies will host Argentina in their fourth match of the Rugby Championship. The game will be played at GIO Stadium in Canberra on Saturday, Septemeber 16 with the kick-off at 8pm (AEST).

    Australia sits just three points ahead of last-placed Argentina on the Rugby Championship ladder after drawing with South Africa in Perth. They lost their first two games against New Zealand and were unable to capitalise on a ten-point lead in the second half.

    Now, Michael Cheika and the Wallabies will look for a strong performance against Argentina and hope to get their first win of the competition.

    To nearly everyone’s surprise, Argentina went to half time with a small lead over the All Blacks. It was a determined a rugged effort, however, they were unable to hold off New Zealand’s clinical and unrelenting attack, losing by 17 points.

    The Argentinians have now lost all three of their Rugby Championship games and sit in last place. However, their confidence will be high after their gallant performance against the All Blacks in New Zealand and they will be confident of winning the match against the Wallabies.

    Match info

    Where: GIO Stadium, Canberra
    When: 8pm (AEST)
    TV: Foxsports and Channel 10
    Betting: Australia $1.20, Argentina $4.60

    Teams

    Wallabies:
    1 Scott Sio
    2 Tatafu Polota-Nau
    3 Sekope Kepu
    4 Rob Simmons
    5 Adam Coleman
    6 Ned Hanigan
    7 Michael Hooper
    8 Sean McMahon
    9 Will Genia
    10 Bernard Foley
    11 Reece Hodge
    12 Kurtley Beale
    13 Tevita Kuridrani
    14 Henry Speight
    15 Israel Folau

    Replacements
    16 Jordan Uelese
    17 Tom Robertson
    18 Allan Alaalatoa
    19 Izack Rodda
    20 Jack Dempsey
    21 Nick Phipps
    22 Samu Kerevi
    23 Marika Koroibete

    Argentina:
    1 Lucas Noguera Paz
    2 Agustin Creevy
    3 Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro
    4 Guido Petti
    5 Matias Alemanno
    6 Pablo Matera
    7 Javier Ortega Desio
    8 Tomas Lezana
    9 Martin Landajo
    10 Nicolas Sanchez
    11 Ramiro Moyano Joya
    12 Jeronimo de la Fuente
    13 Matias Orlando
    14 Matias Moroni
    15 Emiliano Boffelli

    Replacements
    16 Julian Montoya
    17 Santiago Garcia Botta
    18 Enrique Pieretto
    19 Marcos Kremer
    20 Juan Manuel Leguizamon
    21 Tomas Cubelli
    22 Santiago Gonzalez Iglesias
    23 Manuel Montero

    History

    2012: 23-19 Australia
    2012: 19-25 Australia
    2013: 14-13 Australia
    2013: 17-54 Australia
    2014: 32-24 Australia
    2014: 21-17 Argentina
    2015: 9-34 Australia
    2015: 15-29 Australia
    2016: 36-20 Australia
    2016: 21-33 Australia

