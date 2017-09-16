Wallabies vs Argentina: Rugby Championship live scores, blog

Both the Wallabies and Argentina are in search of their first win in the 2017 Rugby Championship, as the Pumas make the trip to Canberra for the first time in 17 years. Catch all the action on The Roar from 8pm (AEST).

Despite a hugely improved run against the All Blacks in Dunedin, one of the best Bledisloe Cup games of all times still saw the Wallabies on the losing side of a 35-29 scoreline.

If that wasn’t enough, the green and gold gave up a ten-point second-half lead against the Springboks in Perth last week, holding onto an incredible 23-all draw.

A tough year in Australian rugby continues, but coach Michael Cheika will have high hopes of picking up an elusive win at home here.

Leading into Round 4, the Wallabies find themselves on just three points and well off the pace of contention for their second Championship title.

The Argentines too find themselves at the wrong end of the stick, with zero points from their three defeats so far.

However, like the Aussies before them, the Pumas put in one of their best games in recent memory against an intimidating New Zealand side last week.

Leading 22-15 early in the second half, the Kiwis kicked into gear late and completely ran away with the game.

Regardless of another notch in the loss column, it was a huge performance from the Pumas, who will take renewed confidence into their first game against the Wallabies this year.

Argentina have beaten Australia just five times in history, and just once in Australia, dating back 34 years when the Pumas took a 15-point win in Brisbane.

The numbers don’t get any better for Argentina, who have won just three games since expanding the Tri-Nations in 2012.

Team news

Rory Arnold has been dropped from the squad, making room for Rob Simmons to jump into the second row alongside Adam Coleman.

Izack Rodda has been named on the bench to replace Simmons, joining former NRL flier Marika Koroibete on the bench, as the Rebels winger looks to make his international debut.

For the Pumas, coach Daniel Hourcade has made four changes, including three alterations in the backline.

Former Brumbies scrumhalf Tomas Cubelli has been pushed to the bench in favour of Martin Landajo. Santiago Cordero will line up at outside centre, with Joaquin Tuculet promoted onto the wing, in place of Matias Orlando and Ramiro Moyano respectively.

In the scrum, Tomas Lezana will pack in at the back as a No.8 replacement for Benjamin Macone.

Prediction

The Wallabies faltered against the Boks and have two options with which to bounce back – either a fired-up side sick of falling short, or their confidence could be shot.

I’m inclined to lean towards the later, especially against a highly entertaining Pumas side, who have been looking to pile on points.

The Wallabies should really pick up the win at home, but don’t expect it to be a convincing one.

Wallabies to win by 11