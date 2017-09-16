Wallabies wallop Argentina despite Pumas’ fast start

The Wallabies have finally opened their account in the 2017 Rugby Championship, running away in the second half to bag a 45-20 win in Canberra.
An Israel Folau double helped the Australians to six tries, picking up the bonus point against the Pumas who were able to run it just two.
It was far from smooth for the Wallabies though, struggling through a tough opening half where the Pumas were able to dominate at the breakdown and make a mess of the Wallaby scrum in the opening exchanges.
A pair of penalty goals from Nicolas Sanchez and a 23rd-minute try to halfback Martin Landajo had the Argentines on top of the contest.
Argentina were able to hold the pill inside the Australian half for the most part, pressuring the Australian line and working over the big men through the middle.
They weren’t able to make the most of their dominant possession and field position count in the opening stanza though, taking just a three-point lead into the break, the second time in as many weeks they led at the break against a much more fancied side.
Coach Michael Cheika must have given the Wallabies some outstanding oranges at halftime because it was all the Wallabies coming out of the sheds.
Australia ran in 35 points to seven in the second 40 minutes, including three tries inside the final eight minutes after the Australian scrum completely ran over the Pumas pack.
Argentina lost a man to the yellow card and the Pumas were forced to play with 10 men for the final nine minutes.
Will Genia took the lead out of the Pumas grasp with eight minutes to go, but it was another two tries to Nick Phipps and Jordan Uelese that really sunk the visitors in the dying moments.
After copping flack for his kicking performance against the All Blacks in Dunedin, Bernard Foley slotted seven from seven off the boot on the way to a bonus point for Australia as they try to keep their chances of moving up above South Africa in the standings alive.
It was truly a game of two halves, and while the Pumas showed again that they can hang with the top teams in world rugby with their first-half performance, their inability to finish out the game cost them for the second week running.
Australia will head to South Africa in two weeks to try and break their deadlock with the Springboks.
For Argentina, they will host the All Blacks with redemption on their minds.
Mike said | September 16th 2017 @ 10:02pm | ! Report
Encouraging 2nd half. Neither side an 80 min team. The pumas especially faded badly. Will need to maintain intensity for longer to beat the boks in SA
September 16th 2017 @ 10:06pm
Woodsman said | September 16th 2017 @ 10:06pm | ! Report
I don’t particularly like Foley as a player but he speaks well in front of the camera and seems like a humble bloke. Seemed genuinely grateful of the Piggie’s hard work.
September 16th 2017 @ 10:09pm
Schuey said | September 16th 2017 @ 10:09pm | ! Report
A mate went to school with Foley. Says he is a good bloke.
September 16th 2017 @ 10:15pm
Ken Catchpole's Other Leg said | September 16th 2017 @ 10:15pm | ! Report
Never met him, but strikes me as an earnest toiler and committed team man.
September 16th 2017 @ 10:10pm
Paul Toohey said | September 16th 2017 @ 10:10pm | ! Report
He is a very good footballer on the front foot, runs direct and at pace, good hands. On the back foot, drifts across, hands are rushed. Just shows how important a strong set piece, and support play is!
September 16th 2017 @ 10:11pm
Bib said | September 16th 2017 @ 10:11pm | ! Report
How good was that!!!
September 16th 2017 @ 10:13pm
FunBus said | September 16th 2017 @ 10:13pm | ! Report
That was a poor quality game. The first half reminded me of watching a game like Italy versus Georgia. The 2nd half the WBs ran over what must now be the least fit Tier 1 team.
Given the mood they must now be in, and the fact the game is at altitude, I think the Boks will beat the WBs by 15 in SA.
September 16th 2017 @ 10:19pm
Clash said | September 16th 2017 @ 10:19pm | ! Report
Didn’t take long for the negative nelly’s to arrive. Keep it up lads and your whinging will outdo Cheika’s.
September 16th 2017 @ 10:21pm
Rock said | September 16th 2017 @ 10:21pm | ! Report
Very ordinary first half, pretty much due to stupid stupid decision making.
But smartened up in the second half, got quick ball and just blew the pumas off the park. All in all not a bad performance, but still work to do.
Tonights game clearly showed that Hannigan just isn’t up to this level yet, he gets around the park really well but just has no effect at the breakdown whatsoever, its like watching a ragdoll.
September 16th 2017 @ 10:26pm
Hello said | September 16th 2017 @ 10:26pm | ! Report
on hannigan I was wondering if I can get some independent views on his ball running.
To me we always seem to get slow ball from him taking the ball into contact. He seems to fall awkwardly and never being able to place the ball cleanly