David Goffin vs Nick Kyrgios: Belgium vs Australia, Davis Cup semi-final, tennis live scores, blog

It’s a must-win match for world No.12 David Goffin after Belgium failed in doubles yesterday, with Nick Kyrgios looking to send Australia to its first Davis Cup final in 14 years. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage of the fourth rubber from 10pm (AEST).

Coming out of the opening day with the tie split at one match apiece, it was clear the doubles yesterday were going to prove decisive, and Australia didn’t take a backward step.

While Belgium’s combination of Arthur De Greef and Ruben Bemelmans didn’t turn up for the match, John Peers and Jordan Thompson did a great job of silencing the crowd early, winning the match 6-3, 6-4, 6-0.

It leaves Australia up 2-1 with Kyrgios able to book a spot in the final during the first match on the final day. And wouldn’t it be a monumental moment.

Kyrgios struggled to wrap up his match on the first day, which was seen as must-win after Goffin won the first rubber against Millman.

The Canberran was at one point down two sets to one in a physical encounter, dropping a tiebreaker, but he then dominated the final two sets. The love Kyrgios holds for the Davis Cup was clear to see as captain Lleyton Hewitt fired him up, Kyrgios serving more than 30 aces in the five set victory, winning the final two sets 6-2, 6-1.

The serve of Kyrgios was a point right throughout the match, with Darcis struggling to handle it. It was especially the case early, with Kyrgios not dropping a single point on serve during the first set.

Goffin had already been involved in a three-hour, four-set duel with Millman, eventually winning it after dropping the first. The pressure on Goffin was unreal, but after missing his forehand for most of the first hour, it came around and he went past the Australian.

The problem Goffin faces here, even if his forehand doesn’t go off the boil, is that he is suffering a huge power different to Kyrgios. He gives up a lot trying to plod the ball around, and Kyrgios will make him pay if that’s the case.

It’s not a match-up that suits Goffin, and that’s proven in their head-to-head record, where Kyrgios holds a 3-0 advantage, Goffin’s only win coming via walkover.

All of those matches have been in the last 12 months, but also on hard court. Kyrgios made the court look like a different beast yesterday after a slow first match, but it’ll be interesting to see if he can do similar against the class of Goffin.

Prediction

This is going to be anything but easy, but even on clay, Kyrgios serving 230 km/h bombs and putting the pressure on Goffin might be too much. It’ll be another lengthy match, but Australia are going to the Davis Cup final.

Kyrgios in five sets.

Be sure to join The Roar for live coverage of the fourth rubber from 10pm (AEST) and don’t forget to add a comment in the section below.