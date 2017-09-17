David Goffin vs Nick Kyrgios: Belgium vs Australia, Davis Cup semi-final, tennis live scores, blog

It’s a must-win match for world No.12 David Goffin after Belgium failed in doubles yesterday, with Nick Kyrgios looking to send Australia to its first Davis Cup final in 14 years. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage of the fourth rubber from 10pm (AEST).
Coming out of the opening day with the tie split at one match apiece, it was clear the doubles yesterday were going to prove decisive, and Australia didn’t take a backward step.
While Belgium’s combination of Arthur De Greef and Ruben Bemelmans didn’t turn up for the match, John Peers and Jordan Thompson did a great job of silencing the crowd early, winning the match 6-3, 6-4, 6-0.
It leaves Australia up 2-1 with Kyrgios able to book a spot in the final during the first match on the final day. And wouldn’t it be a monumental moment.
Kyrgios struggled to wrap up his match on the first day, which was seen as must-win after Goffin won the first rubber against Millman.
The Canberran was at one point down two sets to one in a physical encounter, dropping a tiebreaker, but he then dominated the final two sets. The love Kyrgios holds for the Davis Cup was clear to see as captain Lleyton Hewitt fired him up, Kyrgios serving more than 30 aces in the five set victory, winning the final two sets 6-2, 6-1.
The serve of Kyrgios was a point right throughout the match, with Darcis struggling to handle it. It was especially the case early, with Kyrgios not dropping a single point on serve during the first set.
Goffin had already been involved in a three-hour, four-set duel with Millman, eventually winning it after dropping the first. The pressure on Goffin was unreal, but after missing his forehand for most of the first hour, it came around and he went past the Australian.
The problem Goffin faces here, even if his forehand doesn’t go off the boil, is that he is suffering a huge power different to Kyrgios. He gives up a lot trying to plod the ball around, and Kyrgios will make him pay if that’s the case.
It’s not a match-up that suits Goffin, and that’s proven in their head-to-head record, where Kyrgios holds a 3-0 advantage, Goffin’s only win coming via walkover.
All of those matches have been in the last 12 months, but also on hard court. Kyrgios made the court look like a different beast yesterday after a slow first match, but it’ll be interesting to see if he can do similar against the class of Goffin.
Prediction
This is going to be anything but easy, but even on clay, Kyrgios serving 230 km/h bombs and putting the pressure on Goffin might be too much. It’ll be another lengthy match, but Australia are going to the Davis Cup final.
Kyrgios in five sets.
Be sure to join The Roar for live coverage of the fourth rubber from 10pm (AEST) and don’t forget to add a comment in the section below.
10:54pm
10:54pm
Kyrgios on serve. Starts with a wide one and that’s unreturnable.
David Goffin 5 – 0
Nick Kyrgios 4 – 15
10:53pm
10:53pm
Goffin serves down the middle and after a tough, tough game Goffin finally holds to go up 5-4.
This has been a phenomenal first set thus far. Such a high quality of tennis. No breaks of serve though. Kyrgios will come back out and serve to stay in the first set.
David Goffin 5 –
Nick Kyrgios 4 –
10:52pm
10:52pm
Goffin with a fault. Kyrgios attacks the second and puts the backhand into the net.
David Goffin 4 – AD
Nick Kyrgios 4 –
10:51pm
10:51pm
Another fault on the first from Goffin. The second is out wide, returned into the corner and Goffin puts a low backhand from the baseline long.
David Goffin 4 – deuce (3)
Nick Kyrgios 4 –
10:50pm
10:50pm
I don’t know how Kyrgios got that return back there. Probably a bit of luck, and Goffin smacks the forehand winner.
David Goffin 4 – AD
Nick Kyrgios 4 –
10:50pm
10:50pm
Fault from Goffin. The second is returned with an aggressive backhand before Goffin puts a cramped forehand into the net.
David Goffin 4 – deuce (2)
Nick Kyrgios 4 –
10:49pm
10:49pm
Fault from Goffin. The second is down the middle and Kyrgios returns with a bit of a short backhand before he puts a forehand long trying to go backwards in the court.
David Goffin 4 – AD
Nick Kyrgios 4 –
10:49pm
10:49pm
Sensational point, but Kyrgios on fire right now. Great return and Goffin recovers, but Kyrgios forces the error with a massive forehand back across his body.
David Goffin 4 – deuce (1)
Nick Kyrgios 4 –