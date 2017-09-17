India vs Australia live stream: How to watch the first ODI online or on TV

Fresh off a drawn Test series in Bangladesh, Australia will head to India for a drawn out limited overs tour before returning home. This is The Roar‘s guide to live streaming the first ODI online and watching it on TV.

The match will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chepauk, Chennai with the first ball scheduled for 6pm (AEST) on Sunday, September 17.

The tour of India will see Australia play five ODI matches and three T20’s against India, who they play at least once every 12 months across the three formats.

Australia toured India in February, losing a hard-fought Test series 2-1. Since then both sides have competed in the Champions Trophy at ODI level, with India making the final and Australia not making it out of the group stage.

India have recently spent time thrashing Sri Lanka away from home, winning every match across all three formats on tour, while the Aussies had the drawn Test series in Bangladesh.

How to watch the match on TV

The match will only be broadcast on one channel in Australia, being Fox Sports. They will screen the match on Channel 505, with coverage commencing ten minutes before the first ball at 5:50pm (AEST).

Similar to the recent Bangladesh series, this will allow for a short pre-game before the first ball ten minutes later.

Fox Sports can only be accessed through Foxtel, which means to watch the game live on TV, you will need a valid Foxtel TV subscription.

How to live stream the match online

Because the match is exclusively live to Foxtel in Australia, the only way to stream it online will be through their two streaming services, which allow you to stream channels of Foxtel.

The first of those is Foxtel Now. This doesn’t require you to have a TV subscription, and packages start from $29 per month. If you do have Foxtel TV, then you can download and use the Foxtel app for free.

Both applications can be used on any device you may own.

The Roar will also be providing a live blog of the match, as well as highlights.