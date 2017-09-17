India vs Australia start time: When does the first ODI start? Date, time, venue, squads, broadcast information

Australia move from one sub-continental country to another when they commence a long limited overs tour of India before heading back home for the summer of cricket. The first ODI is scheduled to begin at 6pm (AEST) on Sunday, September 17.

Being played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chepauk, Chennai, the match kicks off a tour of five ODI matches and three T20’s to be played following it.

Key Game Information: Australia vs India first ODI

First ball: 6pm (AEST)

Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk, Chennai

TV: Live, Fox Sports 505

Online: Live, Foxtel now and Foxtel app

Betting: India $1.67, Australia $2.22

Overall record: Played 123, Australia 72, India 41, no result 10

Squads

India

Virat Kohli (c), Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shikhar Dhawan, MS Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ajinkya Rahane, Lokesh Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Umesh Yadav

Australia

Steve Smith (c), Ashton Agar, Hilton Cartwright, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, James Faulkner, Aaron Finch, Travis Head, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wk), David Warner (vc), Adam Zampa

Hours of play

Session Start time (AEST) Finish time (AEST) Start time (local) Finish time (local) Duration 1st Innings 6:00 PM 9:30 PM 1:30 PM 5:00 PM 3 hours and 30 minutes Innings break 9:30 PM 10:15 PM 5:00 PM 5:45 PM 45 minutes 2nd Innings 10:15 PM 1:45 AM 5:45 PM 9:15 PM 3 hours and 30 minutes

These hours are subject to change should over rates, weather or match situation intervene.

Broadcast Information

The match will be broadcast in Australia on Fox Sports, through channel 505. Their coverage will start at 5:50pm (AEST), ten minutes before the first ball.

If you want to stream the match online, you will be able to through Foxtel Now, which is a service that allows you to stream channels on Foxtel. Packages including the sports package start from $29 per month.

On the other hand, if you already have a TV subscription, then you will be able to access the Foxtel app for free with your username and password, allowing you to stream Foxtel channels.

Both applications are available across a large range of devices.

The Roar will also be providing a live blog of the match, as well as highlights.